Check fraud in state rises 143% since ’20





Arkansas bankers are using innovative methods to detect and prevent check fraud, which has zoomed up 143% in the state and 165% nationwide over the past three years.

Fraud is being fueled by an escalation of blue-box mail thefts and robberies of postal carriers, creating losses that amount to nearly $19 billion annually for the nation's financial sector. The crisis led the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), part of the U.S. Treasury Department, to issue an alert in February urging financial institutions to step up efforts to battle counterfeit checks.

Sophisticated forgery operations rely on mail-related thefts to drive the escalation in check fraud, according to Steve Vogt, director of fraud operations at Simmons Bank of Pine Bluff.

"There has definitely been an upswing across the industry," Vogt said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service reports dramatic increases in theft from postal service collection boxes, up 65% from 2020-22, and a 388% jump in robberies of postal carriers from 2019 through the first quarter of this year.

In February, a federal sting operation led to the arrests of three North Little Rock residents who were charged with theft from post-office locations. Law enforcement estimated at the time there were more than 700 victims of mail theft and forgery related to the investigation.

Postal theft is the primary vehicle to steal checks, according to the FinCEN alert.

"Criminals committing mail theft-related check fraud generally target the U.S. Mail in order to steal personal checks, business checks, tax refund checks, and checks related to government assistance programs, such as Social Security payments and unemployment benefits," the alert said. "Criminals will generally steal all types of checks in the U.S. Mail as part of a mail theft scheme, but business checks may be more valuable because business accounts are often well-funded and it may take longer for the victim to notice the fraud."

FinCEN's alert reported that fraud claims filed by U.S. banks almost doubled to 680,000 from 350,000 in 2021, which was up 23% over the number of check fraud-related reports filed in 2020.

Check fraud in Arkansas rose 143% from 2020-22, according to FinCEN data. There were 1,044 incidents reported in 2020, 1,273 in 2021 and 2,536 last year, and cases were recorded in every Arkansas county.

The FBI estimates annual losses for the financial industry at nearly $19 billion and the Better Business Bureau reports the average counterfeit-check or money-order scam leads to losses of $1,500 per item.

Trade organizations such as the American Bankers Association work with members to help detect and prevent fraud through the sharing of best practices.

"The rise in sophisticated check fraud is a serious issue, and ABA is working collaboratively with our members and other stakeholders to implement innovative solutions that target the real problem -- the bad actors preying on customers and the banks that serve them," said Sarah Grano, spokesperson for the industry association. "Working together as an industry, alongside law enforcement, the Postal Service and regulators, offers us the best chance at success."

Banks are shy about discussing specific security measures though several industry officials noted the sector has ramped up investments in technology, including the use of artificial intelligence to build robust fraud-detection systems.

For example, vendors are now offering the ability to auto-match signatures and flag them when they differ from historical averages. The quality of the systems has significantly increased in the past couple of years, officials say.

The industry has advanced technology to better identify fake check stock using better imaging technologies that can see the micro-print and other features available in official check stock.

Vogt notes that criminal activity has become more sophisticated, moving from "check washing" to development of an online market to trade in stolen checks. Washing checks involves replacing the payee information with a new name or fraudulent identities or with business accounts that criminals control.

Illegal markets now involve the buying and selling of bulk stolen checks and forgers use those to re-create an exact image of the looted checks.

"Once the image is out there, the bad guys can take check stock and create an exact replica of a check that looks really, really good," Vogt added. "That's causing a major problem -- but it's really the market over the web that's creating a bigger problem because checks are so accessible. They get a good image of the check and it looks perfect."

Both Simmons and Bank OZK, like many banks nationwide, have implemented Positive Pay services geared primarily toward business customers. Positive Pay matches specific check data against a list provided by the company, prior to processing. That data includes dollar amount, check number, date and account number.

"Check fraud remains a widespread concern, especially with the uptick in instances related to mail theft," said Susan Helms, executive vice president and director of treasury management at Bank OZK. "Positive Pay services give our clients peace of mind by only clearing debit transactions that were previously authorized."

Beyond technology advancements, banks are deploying other eye-catching methods to draw attention to check fraud. Last fall, for example, Simmons Bank hosted bank-fraud expert Frank Abnagale at its Little Rock headquarters to give employees first-hand insight on how to identify forged checks.

Abnagale has worked both sides of bank fraud: as a criminal trying to pass fake checks and as a consultant working with law-enforcement agencies and the banking industry to combat the issue. His exploits gained notoriety in the Steven Spielberg film "Catch Me If You Can" in which Abnagale was portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio.

At Simmons, Vogt said the security team has internal triggers to review and check images to identify potential counterfeits on a daily basis. The bank also conducts regular monthly meetings with branch personnel to review procedures and outline any new counterfeit methods or trends that are developing.

The surge in postal thefts and cases of check fraud led to the FinCEN alert issued in February in conjunction with the Postal Inspection Service.

The organization said the "alert provides an overview of a recent surge in mail theft-related check fraud, highlights select red flags to assist financial institutions in identifying and reporting suspicious activity and reminds financial institutions of their reporting requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act."

Bankers and industry officials offer a common refrain for individuals to avoid stolen checks: use common sense and avoid dropping checks in a U.S. Postal Service blue-box collection point, especially after hours and over the weekend. To do so increases the likelihood your check to a utility company or for your mortgage will be stolen and your bank account will be compromised.

Any stolen check puts customers at risk for losses because counterfeiters will have the vital information necessary to replicate checks: the actual image, routing number and bank account number. "If your check is stolen, your account has been compromised," Vogt said. "You can't leave that account open."

The check-fraud explosion has led financial institutions to be more proactive in working closely with law-enforcement agencies to detect fraud and run down criminals. "They've been very responsive when we reach out to them," Vogt said of the collaboration with local and federal investigators.

Another trade group, the Independent Community Bankers of America, also advocates that members build stronger ties with law enforcement to combat fraud.

"FinCEN's recent alert on mail theft-related check fraud provides further insights on potential red flags to watch for," said Steven Estep, the organization's assistant vice president of operational risk. "By implementing strong collaboration and communication practices and following FinCEN's guidelines, banks can help prevent check fraud and safeguard their customers' assets."





Postal theft, robberies rising





