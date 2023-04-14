Church News

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 1501 W. Second Ave., at Pine Bluff, will present a Licensing to the Ministry Service for James Hill Jr. at 3 p.m. Sunday. The senior pastor/apostle of House of Bread church is Saint Mary Harris.

MOUNT MORIAH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Gould will host the fifth anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Phillip and Jurmicka Puckett, on Sunday. The 11 a.m. guest speaker will be the Rev. Donald Manning Sr., pastor of Thomas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Gould, accompanied by his congregation. The anniversary will be observed at 2:30 p.m. and the guest speaker will be the Rev. Eric Crowder-Jones, senior pastor of Another Chance Church of North Little Rock, accompanied by his congregation. Everyone is welcomed to attend.

GREATER DELIVERANCE GLOBAL MINISTRY, 2215 E. Harding Ave., will continue its Epic Encounter Revival at 7 p.m. today. The featured speaker is Omega George. Shirley Sanders is the senior pastor/apostle at Greater Deliverance.

SMITH CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3006 Kentucky St., will present its Family and Friends Day at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Barnes, pastor of New St. James Missionary Baptist Church. The worship leader is Danita Kirkland of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill. The theme is Family and Friends Praising God Together. The Rev. Brandon York is pastor of Smith Chapel. Masks are required for attendance.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 1501 W. Second Ave., will give away food boxes Saturday from 11 a.m. until all boxes are gone. Each participant will need identification, such as a driver's license or photo identification, and a utility bill with the address matching the identification, according to a news release.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., is holding children's church at 11 a.m. Sundays in the fellowship hall. Regular services are also held in the sanctuary at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The community is invited to attend. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

NEW HOME MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's Teachers Conference. Classes will convene April 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is free and is open on the website at http://www.consolidatedstmarion.com or participants may register the day of class before 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

WORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to the Family and Friends Day on April 30. Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. The speaker will be the pastor, Henry Land Jr.

BREATH OF LIFE CHURCH, 1313 S. Pine St., will host the Encounter Women's Conference April 28 and 29 with preachers, prophetesses, prayer warriors and psalmists. Host Gail Stith invites the community to attend. On April 28, the conference begins at 6 p.m. with prayer led by Saint Mary Harris of Pine Bluff. Service starts at at 6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Louise J. Lyas and guest psalmist Carolyn Traylor. Other special guests include Vernola Armour of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Eleanor Philpher of Louisville, Ky.; Mary Braxton of Pine Bluff; and Deitra Boyd of Fort Worth, Texas. On April 29, prayer begins at 9 a.m. and workshops begin at 9:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Brenda Jefferson. Other guests throughout the conference include Barbara Deloney, Monica Anderson, Aretha Fulcher, and Valerie Raspberry.

