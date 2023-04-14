Coaches all good entering big series

FAYETTEVILLE -- With No. 12 Tennessee and Coach Tony Vitello heading to the Hill today, University of Arkansas fans finally get the weekend baseball series they've been eagerly anticipating for a couple of years.

The SEC West-leading No. 6 Razorbacks (24-7, 8-4 SEC) host the feisty Volunteers (23-10, 5-7) for three games at Baum-Walker Stadium, starting tonight at 7, with good weather and a full house expected to stoke up the budding rivalry.

The matchup has been targeted for prime viewership since Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn and his protege Vitello got into a heated postgame discussion involving recruiting and other matters a couple of years ago after the Razorbacks took two of three games in Knoxville, Tenn.

Van Horn, speaking on Sirius-XM radio Thursday, said he and Vitello are all cool.

"He got me, I got back at him, then we went and had a glass of red wine," Van Horn said. "OK? So we're good.

"I just laugh at everybody. Tony and I hung out together in Nashville. ... We're fine."

Van Horn also said he expects the home crowd to be crackling.

"We haven't really seen an atmosphere this season at this ballpark that we've seen in the past," Van Horn said Wednesday. "What I mean by that, the weather hasn't been great. It was pretty good against Alabama, but it wasn't real loud, honestly.

"The fans, they can help us when they're loud. So I'm sure with the weather being where it is, where we are in league play, I have a feeling this place is going to elevate a little bit."

Van Horn and Vitello have put patches on the rift, but Arkansas fans relished in "Who's Your Daddy" memes and ratcheted up the rivalry, with some of them turning the once-favorite son Vitello into a villain.

"That's a while ago," Vitello said of the incident in the handshake line after Arkansas took the series with a 3-2 win on May 16, 2021. "It's certainly a storyline for the fans. It's what makes this league so great.

"So there's some things there for people to talk about. It may rear its head at certain points on the weekend. ... Really I think, I really don't know how to speak for them and where they're at, but they're having a lot of success and want to keep it rolling."

An interesting twist on the weekend is how these programs have helped elevate college baseball, with the Razorbacks' season of 2021 paralleling Tennessee's of 2022. Arkansas was No. 1 virtually all season, did not lose an SEC series, swept the SEC Tournament and earned the top seed for the NCAA Tournament, but lost its NCAA Super Regional at home to North Carolina State to finish 50-13.

Tennessee displayed similar dominance last year with a remarkable 57-9 run while being ranked No. 1 virtually all season. The Volunteers opened SEC play 12-0, lost only one league series (at Kentucky), swept the SEC Tournament, earned the No. 1 seed for the NCAAs but lost a home super regional to Notre Dame.

Led by starting pitchers Chase Dollander (4-3, 4.19 ERA), Chase Burns (2-3, 6.10) and Drew Beam (4-1, 2.52), the Volunteers have had a rockier start this season with Vitello pushing to get them focused on cutting out distractions.

"They're very talented," Van Horn said. "Their pitching staff is probably as good as anyone in the league. Their numbers are great. They have three really talented starters with big arms, pro guys that are going to pitch in professional baseball for a long time."

Vitello, who has led the Vols to back-to-back 50-win seasons, said his familiarity with knowing the Razorbacks as recruits is "completely gone," but his respect for Van Horn, whom he worked for from 2014-17, and the program lives on.

"The guy's a winner," Vitello said after Tuesday's 14-2 win over Eastern Kentucky. "He knows how to manage a game and certainly has an approach with the pitching staff that he'll use. So those consistencies or factors are going to be there for them every year.

"It's a lively park with the fans. I mean you're going to have as big of a fan base as anybody has. They know the game well and they're going to make it tough on the opponent."

Arkansas is facing questions with its pitching, hitting and defense after falling to UALR 11-4 in a sloppy performance Wednesday. Slugging left fielder Jared Wegner (.351, 12 HR, 44 RBI) is questionable after suffering a hairline fracture of his left thumb in Tuesday's 21-6 win over the Trojans.

"It's very painful right now, but I think if anybody could handle the pain, it would probably be him," Van Horn said. "It's more about the pain and him not thinking about that thumb, so if he shows me [Thursday] that he can hit a little bit or Friday, we'll probably go with him."

Said Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens, "He just wants to do whatever is best for the team, whether or not he's ready to go or not. ... He's in good spirits. Really good player, so he's going to bounce back."

Van Horn will maintain his normal Friday starter with left-hander Hunter Hollan (5-1, 3.00 ERA), but anything is possible after that, with Hagen Smith (5-1, 3.03) and Will McEntire (4-1, 5.54) also potential starters. Vitello is apparently throwing a change-up with his staff, announcing junior right-hander Andrew Lindsey (0-1, 2.01) for tonight and no other starters beyond that.

Arkansas right fielder Jace Bohrofen lifted his batting average to .422, which is fourth in the SEC and 20th in the country, after a 4-for-6 series against UALR that included home runs in both games.

Regulars Kendall Diggs (.343, 8, 37), Tavian Josenberger (.341, 5, 22), Slavens (.291, 4, 25) and Peyton Stovall (.291, 4, 24) are also hitting .291 or better.

The Volunteers have the nation's third-best team earned-run average (2.98), but they haven't been consistent offensively as they were last season when they hit .308, led the nation in slugging (.604), home runs (158) and runs (613), as well as ERA (2.51).

Tennessee is led by Blake Burke (.333, 12 HR, 31 RBI), Christian Moore (.320, 6, 26), Jared Dickey (.314, 5, 23), Alabama transfer Zane Denton (.293, 8, 34) and transfer shortstop Maui Ahuna (.286, 5, 22), who was teammates with Josenberger at Kansas the previous two seasons.

Tennessee Coach Tony Vitello, a former Arkansas assistant, and the Volunteers are set to take on the Razorbacks for a three-game series beginning at 7 p.m. today at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. (AP/Wade Payne)





