Ross among new research board members

The Arkansas Research Alliance announced that former Fourth District Congressman Mike Ross, now senior vice president at Southwest Power Pool, and Daniel Brown, U.S. Steel's senior vice president of Advanced Technology Steelmaking and chief operating officer of Big River Steel, have joined the ARA Board of Trustees.

ARA is a nonprofit organization that aims to drive technology-based economic development in Arkansas by partnering with industry leaders, universities, and government agencies to attract and retain strategic, high-impact scientific and engineering research talent, according to a news release.

"Mike and Dan are seasoned leaders from two industries critical to the future of our state," said Bryan Barnhouse, president and CEO of ARA. "They recognize the value of university research as a force for economic growth in Arkansas, and we wholeheartedly welcome them to the ARA Board."

Ross joined Southwest Power Pool in 2013, after serving six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from Arkansas' Fourth Congressional District, where he was a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and its Energy Subcommittee. Ross was also a member of the House Financial Services Committee, House Science and Technology Committee and was vice president of NATO Parliamentary Assembly. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

WH to induct Sports Hall of Famers

The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame banquet is set for May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the White Hall James "Jitters" Morgan Community Center.

Inductees for 2023 include: Distinguished Service Inductees: Doug Dorris and Dottie Vereen-Strahan; and Outstanding Athletes: Yvonne Neal, and Marc Stringer (posthumously.)

Two outstanding seniors will be recognized and both will receive a $1,000 scholarship, according to a news release.

Along with the inductees, White Hall High School outstanding Senior Boys and Girls athletes will be recognized.

Anyone wishing to give to the scholarship fund may send donations to: Corey Jones, President, 119 Mountain Valley Drive, Maumelle AR,72113.

Tickets to the banquet are $20 each and available from any committee member or in the WHHS principal's office.

Caregivers Alzheimer's group to meet

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host their Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting at 11 a.m. April 17 online. The community is invited to attend via Zoom.

The topic will be 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's Disease presented by Tonya Boyce of the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Guests will be Lynette Finley of the Alzheimer's Association, and Charlotte Clausen of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences discussing Medicare fraud, according to a news release.

To join the meeting, the Zoom link is https://alz-org.zoom.us/j/92940858607?pwd=QkFtQUhrUndEbis2cDhxdjdLMGw0UT09 or call 833 548 0276 US Toll-free and use Meeting ID: 929 4085 8607. Details: Carolyn Ferguson of Area Agency at (870) 543-6309.

City sets walking challenge

The city of Pine Bluff will host the Step into Spring Walking Challenge from 10 a.m. to noon April 29. All ages are welcome, according to a news release.

The city's Advancing Health Literacy Program will hold the challenge at the Saracen Walking Trail, starting at the Saracen Landing entrance.

Participants will be awarded medals for completion of the following: Gold -- The 3.6 mile trail within 30 minutes; Silver -- The 3.6 mile trail; Bronze -- 1.8 miles of the trail.

"Challenge yourself to be greater than ever. Join the Step into Spring Walking Challenge to unleash your potential," a spokesman said. Details: (870) 730-2004.

Go Forward sets fourth meeting

Go Forward Pine Bluff will host its fourth community meeting to give details on the May 9 election for two tax proposals.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 18 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave.

"This is our fourth meeting. We are holding meetings in various locations throughout the city to educate and inform you -- our citizens -- on our plans for the future," according to a news release.

Southeast society sets meeting

The Southeast Junior-Senior High School Historical Society LLC is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. All Southeast Alumni are invited to attend, according to a news release.

The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Details: (870) 730-1131.

Plans have also been made for the Southeast High School All School Reunion July 27-30. Registration is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/ff722c46901/e482d944-1860-48fc-ad61-9f068d7a7182.pdf.