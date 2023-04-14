Marriages

David Kostyal, 30, and Madalyn Weiner, 26, both of Orlando, Fla.

David Eastman, 30, Lauryn Blocker, 30, both of Little Rock.

Stoney Cox Jr., 57, and Tammie Edwards, 54, both of Scott.

Lane Tarvin, 27, and Georgia Mahoney, 21, both of Lonoke.

Henry Hunt, 63, and Ruth Lockwood, 69, both of Jacksonville.

Edwin Rivera, 24, and Katerin Alvarado Rubio, 23, both of Little Rock.

Anthony Hancock, 35, and Morgan West, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Joe Heffner, 44, of Cabot and Kristin Dille, 39, of Sherwood.

Deshannon Humphrey, 28, and Margie Trask, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Kimothy Garner, 23, and Dorian Ketchens-Dixon, 20, both of Jacksonville.

Carson Willis, 19, of Scott and Olivia Holmes, 18, of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1338. Justin Bulloch v. Lindsey Bulloch.

23-1339. Darin Mitchell v. Anna Mitchell.

23-1342. Tiffini Jordan v. Adrian Jordan.

23-1343. Henry Hughes Jr. v. Bridgette Hughes.

23-1344. Julie Richmond v. Terry Richmond.

GRANTED

22-379. Lakesha Young v. Eric Young.

23-119. Dominique Page v. Brandon Page.

23-404. Brittany Kabongo v. Luskusa Myck Kabongo.