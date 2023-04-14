Deputy sues county judge, alleging libel

Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part series.

A lawsuit has been filed against Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson by a deputy in the Jefferson County sheriff's office who claims Robinson has libeled him in allegations the judge made about the deputy's work hours.

The lawsuit was filed by sheriff's Deputy Courtney Kelly. Four John Does are also listed as defendants along with Robinson.

In the lawsuit, filed on April 4, Kelly claims between April 5 and 6, 2022, Robinson had an interview with a news reporter and possibly a camera operator with KATV, channel 7. During the interview, according to the lawsuit, Robinson verbally communicated false and defamatory allegations and statements that Kelly had stolen work time from the sheriff's office and communicated allegations and defamatory statements that the stolen work time equated to money stolen from the county. It also says that during the interview with the television reporter, Robinson further stated he was looking into how the county can recover funds that he accused Kelly of stealing.

Kelly defended himself against those accusations in the lawsuit stating that an administrative investigation by the sheriff's office reviewed his work hours with the sheriff's office as well as his off-duty work hours providing private security, including his security work for the Central Arkansas Radiation Institute, or CARTI, and that there were no findings of overlapping hours. The lawsuit states that those findings of the administrative investigation by the sheriff's office were available to Robinson in April 2021, almost a full year before Robinson made the allegations against Kelly.

Kelly said in the lawsuit that Robinson had knowledge that the investigation by the sheriff's office had no findings of theft of work time but that Robinson still communicated false and defamatory statements about him. He said Robinson has neither issued a retraction to the news media with regard to those statements and allegations that he made, nor has he apologized.

According to the news article published by KATV in April 2022, accessed through a Freedom of Information Act request to the sheriff's office, documents stated Kelly was allegedly stealing time from the department while working for CARTI.

The paperwork, according to the published article that Kelly refers to in the lawsuit, showed Kelly working both jobs at the same time within three months from December 1, 2020, to April 11, 2021. The document states Kelly violated their department's off-duty part-time work policy and it was recommended that Kelly be suspended for five days without pay and not be allowed to work off-duty for one year. It was not confirmed by KATV if Kelly's actions were upheld, according to the article.

According to Robinson, during that interview, he did not know the exact amount of money Kelly made in those three months but believes he made thousands of dollars.

"Let's face it, if you steal time you committed a crime, and so in that respect, I look at the fact of how can the county recover those funds," Robinson said.

The news story, which reached a worldwide audience due to its online presence, has caused Kelly to suffer harm in his private community life because of the false and defamatory statements, Kelly stated in the lawsuit.

Kelly claims he has suffered damages to his personal well-being, including mental anguish and other adverse effects on his health, because of the statements made by Robinson. Kelly also said he has required medical treatment and counseling for mental anguish and extreme emotional distress and the ill effects of the acts and events giving rise to this cause of action, causing him to ask for sick leave.

Kelly also claims he suffered embarrassment, probing questions, comments, and inquiring communications from citizens in the communities where he serves as a law enforcement officer, causing him mental anguish and extreme emotional distress.

Other damages in the lawsuit include that to his reputation as a law enforcement officer and in his community, medical expenses, loss of wages, loss of earning capacity and business opportunity, incidental expenses, mental anguish, and extreme emotional distress.

Kelly is demanding a jury trial with the total damages to be determined at trial.

"I made comments based on what is in black and white and public information," said Robinson who was unaware that the lawsuit had been filed against him. "I stand by what I said. Even if no criminal charges were made against Kelly, the act that was done, in my opinion, was criminal."

