Documentarian Gottlieb to show ‘Turn Every Page’





Author Robert Caro and editor Robert Gottlieb have worked together for 50 years. It all began with "The Power Broker," Caro's biography of New York urban planner Robert Moses, a doorstop of a book that was published in 1974 and became a surprise bestseller and influential work of American nonfiction.

Caro followed that up by diving into "The Years of Lyndon Johnson," his powerful biography of the 36th president. The first volume was published in 1982, volume four came out in 2012 and the 87-year-old Caro is currently at work on the fifth volume, pecking away on his Smith Corona Electra typewriter and assisted in his exhaustive research by his wife, Ina.

Alongside Caro the whole way has been 91-year-old Gottlieb, who has also edited books by Charles Portis, Toni Morrison, John le Carre, John Cheever, Doris Lessing, Salman Rushdie, President Bill Clinton and many more. He's the guy who suggested "Catch-22" as the title for Joseph Heller's debut novel, which he also edited.

The relationship between the two Roberts is explored in "Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb," a documentary by Gottlieb's daughter, Lizzie Gottlieb. On Thursday, the Central Arkansas Library System will present a discussion with the director and a screening of her film at the Ron Robinson Theater.

Gottlieb has directed two other documentaries, "Today's Man," about her autistic brother and "Romeo Romeo," about a young lesbian couple and their struggles with infertility. Both aired on PBS.

"Turn Every Page," which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, is a charming, insightful and often funny dual portrait of her father and Caro that gives viewers a fascinating glimpse into not just their work -- and battles over semicolons -- but how their early lives shaped them and their quest to finish the final Johnson book.

In this interview with Gottlieb, which has been edited for clarity and length, she talks about her dad's initial resistance to the film, an intriguing demand from Caro and working with family.

Did you always want to make documentaries?

No. I was a theater director for a very long time. I helped found and ran an off-Broadway theater company [Pure Orange Productions] in New York and we produced new plays. I wanted to do a film or play about someone like my brother, someone on the autism spectrum, and I had a revelation where I sat up in bed and said, it should be a documentary. My brother himself is more interesting and compelling than any fictional version of him, so I taught myself how to make a documentary while making that film. I loved it, I loved the process and the work.

What made you think that the story of your dad and Robert Caro would make a good subject for a film?

I grew up in the very eccentric household of writers and actors. My mother [Maria Tucci] is an actress, my dad's an editor, so there were always fascinating, brilliant people staying in our house or coming for dinner. All of my dad's writers were close friends. Then there was this one strange thing: one of his most important professional relationships was with this writer, Robert Caro, and I'd never met him. He never once came to our house. Something was different about that dynamic.

About seven years ago, my dad was given an award and Robert Caro presented the award and gave a speech. He talked about the enormous fights that they have had over the last 50 years. Someone asked what they fought about, and he said, 'we have very different opinions about the semicolon.' The next day, I had a lightning bolt moment and realized that I had to make a film about these two guys who were fighting over a semicolon and achieving at such a high level and producing such important work. There is so much at stake for them and for the readers. They're in this race against time to finish their life's work.

In retrospect, I don't understand why I was so determined that this would work. A story of two very old men sitting in chairs in pleasant rooms thinking about word choice doesn't seem like a cinematic bonanza, but I was driven to do it.

Your dad was not into this idea at all --

I approached him and he said, 'absolutely not' with a fierce finality. I just kept pushing and pushing and he finally said, 'well, you can ask Bob Caro but he'll say no.' I wrote him a letter and he called me and said, in the politest possible way, 'no, thank you.' But he had seen my other films and had liked them and said I could come to his office and talk.

Over the course of a long conversation, he said that he'd never seen a film about a writer and an editor and that he didn't think anyone understands what that relationship is and that a film about that could be meaningful. He said that he would do it under one condition: that he would never have to appear in the same room as my father.

The film gets into the relationships that your dad, Caro and Johnson had with their fathers. Can you tell me a bit about your decision to explore this?

I knew my father had a painful and difficult relationship with his father. I didn't know Bob Caro had a difficult relationship with his father. I didn't know that Bob Caro would talk about his discovery of Lyndon Johnson's extremely painful relationship with his father. I didn't know that my father would quote "King Lear" every five minutes in the movie [laughs]. This theme of men who come from disapproving and terrible fathers bubbled to the surface and revealed itself to me.

I think there is something to all three of these men, and Robert Moses, too, it's almost as if they are trying to prove their fathers wrong. I find that so poignant and moving. There are times I think, gosh, do you have to have a terrible father to be successful? I hope not because I have such a great father.

What are the challenges and advantages of telling stories about family?

Making a documentary takes up an enormous part of your life. You have to choose a subject that really matters to you. I made ["Today's Man"] to show people what it's like to be a young adult on the autism spectrum and the joys and hardships of having a sibling who is like that. My dedication to both of these films about my family members was never in question and never faded for a minute. In that sense, it's great.

What's hard about it is trying to see your family with a clarity, to have the distance you need in order to turn your family's story into one that is interesting to other people.

Has the way you work changed after making this film?

Definitely. I have two incredible producing partners -- Jen Small and Joanne Nerenberg -- countless times when making this movie we would be at a moment of decision making and we would turn to each other and say what would Robert Caro do, or what would Robert Gottlieb do, and we'd say, drats! I have to do the harder thing. When you have Robert Caro in front of you and his maxim is 'turn every page,' you really have to turn every g****** page [laughs].





CALS Speaker Series

Who: Lizzie Gottlieb, director of "Turn Every Page — The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb" When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Ron Robinson Theater, 100 Rock St., Little Rock

Admission: Free cals.org









A young Robert Caro works the phone while researching his yet-unfinished multi-volume biography of Lyndon Johnson.







Robert Caro’s first book, 1974’s “The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York,” immediately established the writer’s reputation as a great historian — editor Robert Gottlieb cut about a third of the material from the manuscript, which still ran more than 1,300 pages.





