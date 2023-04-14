The eighth in a series profiling the 2023 inductees for the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

The first time Jeff King was selected in the Major League Baseball Draft, he had to wait a while.

King's senior year at Rampart High School in Colorado Springs, Colo., he was a 23rd-round pick in the 1983 draft by the Chicago Cubs at No. 573 overall.

"It was quite an honor to be drafted, but I don't think the Cubs offered enough money to even tempt me to sign," King said. "I don't remember what their offer was exactly, but it wasn't much.

"In the back of my mind, I thought, 'Well, I'm going to show all these teams I'm better than a 23rd-round pick.'

"It was just kind of ignorant confidence looking back on it."

Far from ignorant, King's decision to sign with the University of Arkansas instead of the Cubs turned into a brilliant move.

After King had a .372 batting average with 42 home runs, 56 doubles and 204 runs batted in during three seasons as a third baseman with the Razorbacks, he was the No. 1 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1986 MLB Draft.

King played 11 seasons with the Pirates and Kansas City Royals from 1989-99 at third base, first and second, and had a career batting average of .256 with 154 home runs, 222 doubles and 709 RBI.

While playing for Pittsburgh, King hit two home runs in the second inning of the Pirates' 9-5 victory at San Francisco on Aug. 8, 1995. Less than a year later -- on April 30, 1996 -- King hit two home runs in the fourth inning of Pittsburgh's 10-7 victory at Cincinnati.

Along with King, the other players to hit two home runs in the same inning twice are Willie McCovey, Andre Dawson, Alex Rodriguez and Edwin Encarnacion.

King's stellar college and MLB careers are being recognized with his induction into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame tonight at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

"It's quite an honor after all these years," King said. "I'm thankful."

King, 58, and his wife, Laura, live in Whitefish, Mont., a town of about 7,000 near Glacier National Park. They have seven children and seven grandchildren.

"I have a lot of great memories of playing at Arkansas," King said. "It was just the perfect place for me without question looking back on it.

"I loved to play baseball, and I knew Arkansas was a legit program and I had great coaches and teammates. I'm super thankful for my time there."

King was recruited to Arkansas by assistant coach Doug Clark, who also attended high school in Colorado Springs. A coaching friend of Clark's in Colorado told him about King, who chose Arkansas over Baylor.

"I flew to Colorado Springs to see Jeff and a left-handed pitcher," Clark said. "When I got there, I called the pitcher and he told me he had committed to Nebraska.

"But that didn't matter because I was able to meet Jeff and his family and watch him play."

Clark knew immediately he wanted King to be a Razorback.

"I loved the way Jeff was so athletic and had a loose body and great bat speed," said Clark, the Razorbacks' hitting coach for 26 years and then the head coach at the University of Central Arkansas for eight years. "He came in as a freshman, and he just kind of took over. Then he kept getting better at everything."

The Razorbacks had a 134-48 record in King's three seasons, highlighted by a College World Series appearance in 1985 when he was a sophomore.

"With Jeff, everything was there," said Norm DeBriyn, Arkansas' coach from 1970-2002. "His bat speed, from the bat angle to contact, it was just lightning. He obviously had great hand-eye coordination to see the ball the way he did.

"Defensively, he had a strong, accurate arm. When he threw it from third base across the infield, that's the way you want to see it thrown on a line."

King batted .383 in 54 games as a freshman with 8 home runs and 55 RBI to begin drawing more attention from MLB scouts.

"All of a sudden everybody kept telling me how good I was," King said. "Then by my junior year, the stands were full of scouts watching every move I made."

King continued to produce at a high level, batting .366 with 17 home runs and a still school-record 82 RBI in 1985. As a junior, he batted .369 with 17 home runs and 59 RBI.

But DeBriyn said King wasn't comfortable being the center of attention.

"There was a lot of pressure on Jeff, and I know he didn't enjoy that," DeBriyn said. "He's not one to bask in the limelight.

"It was difficult for him, because the attention was just constant. We tried to protect him as much as we could, but there were organizations bringing in three or four people to some games."

Syd Thrift, the Pirates' general manager, sat in the bleachers at George Cole Field to personally scout King.

After Pittsburgh made King the No. 1 pick, he signed for a $180,000 bonus. Last year's No. 1 pick, shortstop Jackson Holliday from Stillwater (Okla.) High School, got a signing bonus of $8.19 million.

"Times have changed a little," King said with a laugh.

King began his pro career with Class A Prince William (Va.) in the Carolina League to finish out the 1986 season, hitting .236 with 6 home runs and 20 RBI in 37 games.

"I remember there was a 'Jeff King Watch' in the local paper every day with my stats," King said. "You can't fly under the radar too easily when that's happening."

King was 24 when he made his MLB debut in 1989. He became a key player for Pittsburgh teams that won three consecutive National League East Division titles from 1990-92 with a lineup led by Barry Bonds, Bobby Bonilla and Andy Van Slyke.

When Bonds and Bonilla left via free agency, King had his best seasons with the Pirates. In 1993 he batted a career-high .295 with 98 RBI. He had 18 home runs with 87 RBI in 1995, and a career-high 30 home runs with 111 RBI in 1996.

"I really respected him because he knew how to drive in runs," former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Tom Pagnozzi, who also played for the Razorbacks and faced King's Pirates numerous times, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2000. "I'm not going to name names, but if there was a guy at second base and so-and-so was hitting, I wasn't too worried.

"But if there were guys in scoring position, Jeff King was the kind of hitter you worried about. He was absolutely clutch."

In a cost-cutting move after the 1996 season, Pittsburgh traded King and shortstop Jay Bell to the Royals for third baseman Joe Randa and three minor-league pitchers.

"Pittsburgh was basically like Fayetteville to me," King said. "I really enjoyed playing there. Kansas City was a good fit, too."

In King's first season with the Royals in 1997, he had 28 home runs and a career-high 112 RBI. In 1998, he had 24 home runs and 93 RBI.

But King remained hard on himself.

"I remember talking to [Royals teammate] Mike Sweeney one time and I asked, 'How's Jeff King doing?' " DeBriyn said. "Sweeney said, 'Jeff brings humility to another level, and I say that with all respect. He can go 2 for 4, and he beats himself up over the popup and the strikeout.' "

King said his quiet nature was mistaken by some for a lack of commitment.

"I think people misunderstood me, thinking maybe I didn't care because I didn't throw my bat or my helmet if I made an out," he said. "But my problem was I cared too much.

"Baseball is a really tough game with a personality like I have. It's a game of failure. If you hit .300, that means you failed 7 out of 10 times.

"Then you play every day, so it was hard to enjoy having a good game, because you might come out the very next night and maybe not have such a great game. I struggled with that.

"Later in my career when I had a little more job security, I figured it out. I got a little smarter."

King retired during the 1999 season after playing 21 games for the Royals. He was 34.

"I wanted to finish the season out, but there was just no gas left in the tank," King said. "I was hoping in the offseason and going into spring training that things would change, but they didn't.

"Do I wish I could have played until they told me I couldn't play anymore? Yeah, maybe I do, I don't know.

"But baseball is a grind -- mentally and physically -- and I gave it all I had, and that was that.

"I felt like I was just going to be stealing a paycheck if I kept playing."