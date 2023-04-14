EDITORIAL: It’s a gas, gas, gas: Monthly bill what everybody is talking about

Higher utility bills have been the subject at cocktail parties, water cooler discussions and simple walks down the street for months. Everyone seems to have a story about how much their bill has increased since Summit came to Arkansas.

The debate has made its way to the Sports section. The joke is, we're not kidding. Wally Hall mentioned it.

Summit acquired CenterPoint's assets in January 2022. In our area of the world, the company provides natural gas to hundreds of thousands of customers. They also have assets in Colorado and Maine, and are quick to point out their impressive work in renewable methane, volunteerism and other good deeds in the communities they serve.

When they came to Arkansas, they said they are "committed to helping our communities thrive by providing safe and affordable energy solutions that keep homes warm, businesses growing and industry running."

But it's not uncommon to hear about a residential bill increasing from around $150 to $500 per month. We've even heard anecdotes about bills dramatically increasing to heat empty offices where no heat is needed.

All of this has led Summit to being about as popular as a 105-degree summer day or a 15-degree winter night; we have both in Arkansas, so we know what we're talking about. Unfortunately, in this debate, a lot of people don't know what they're talking about. Or at least they don't know the rules of the game. The market decides the price of natural gas, and the natural gas companies say they aren't allowed to profit when the price goes up.

It's the 21st century, and most people expect to be surrounded by four walls and a roof. This combination is expected to trap warmth. A utility provides the "warmth" part of that equation, and if a gas stove is within those walls, it also provides fuel for cooking. It's basic. It's such a public need in the modern world that a utility is essentially a de-facto or "natural" monopoly in its service area. In exchange for this legal monopoly status, the government (in this case, the Arkansas Public Service Commission), approves how much the utility can charge.

Rates are based on revenue requirements for operations, which include things like executive salaries, but also for maintenance of pipes to get gas into your home, improvements in the overall system, and more. These are fixed costs and don't change until the PSC hears the next case for changing them.

What does change month to month is the market price of natural gas and your usage levels. If the weather outside is frightful, you'll probably use more gas to counteract the cold that comes with it, and your utility bill will reflect that. Because everyone likely did the same thing, demand will go up relative to supply and the price of natural gas may increase as a result. And if Russia invades, say, Ukraine, then the worldwide price of gas goes up at the same time.

But many Arkansans still complain. It's hard to blame them. The winter was mild enough that there was no real need to pull copious amounts of gas out of pipes and into homes. And we see that the price of natural gas has been dropping since August. So can Summit answer this: What's going on?

This week, Summit announced that gas bills will be lower in future months because market prices have dropped. That's great, but those market prices have generally been on a downward path for six months, so we're not exactly sure why people are still seeing bills high enough to complain about.

Incidentally--which is what Nixon used to say when he meant just the opposite, and wanted to drive home an important point--this is the same time frame in which they've had court cases filed against them and have been called in to the state attorney general's office for a sit-down.

Whether they'll have to answer for any of this in a legal setting, or if asking them to do so is justified, remains to be seen. However, one thing is clear: Summit is skating on thin ice in the court of public opinion.

Whether the company should be, or whether the people's court is being completely unfair, is TBD.