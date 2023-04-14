Explosion, fire kill nearly 18,000 cattle

DIMMITT, Texas -- An explosion earlier this week at a dairy farm in the Texas panhandle critically injured one person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle, according to the Animal Welfare Institute, marking the deadliest barn fire the nonprofit has recorded.

Castro County Sheriff Salvador Rivera said the fire and explosion Monday at Southfork Dairy Farm near Dimmitt was likely caused by overheated equipment and will be investigated by state fire marshals.

"This would be the most deadly fire involving cattle in the past decade, since we started tracking that in 2013," institute spokesperson Marjorie Fishman said Thursday.

The institute also tracks barn fires that kill other livestock, including poultry, pigs, goats and sheep.

"The deadliest barn fire overall since we began tracking in 2013 ... was a fire ... at Hi-Grade Egg Producers North, Manchester, Indiana, which killed 1 million chickens," Fishman said.

A 2022 report by the institute noted "several instances in which 100,000 to 400,000 chickens were killed in a single fire."

A phone call to South Fork Dairy rang unanswered Thursday.

A spokesperson for the state insurance department, which oversees the fire marshals' office, said only that the fire is under investigation and referred questions to Rivera, who did not immediately return phone calls for comment Thursday.

Dimmitt is about 50 miles southwest of Amarillo and about 50 miles east of the New Mexico border.