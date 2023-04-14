Fayetteville High actors present musical this weekend

FAQ

Fayetteville High School:

'First Date'

WHAT -- When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. As the date unfolds in real time, the couple quickly find that they are not alone on this unpredictable evening. Inner critics come to life in this musical with book by Austin Winsberg and music and lyrics by Alan Zachery and Michael Weiner.

WHEN -- 7 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

WHERE -- Fayetteville High School Performing Arts Center

COST -- $10-$15

INFO -- fhsdrama.net

FYI -- This production is suggested for ages 14 and older due to mature content.

The cast of "First Date" includes Fayetteville High School actors Victor Blasingame and Peyton Lyons (pictured), Jacob Anderson, Stella Anderson, Zach Campbell, An "Alvin" Ho, Isisah Pulliam, Camille Purkey, Jaden Sill, Benjamin Smith, Megan Snively, Huck Schremmer, Killian Ward and Olive Zweig. (Courtesy Photos)

