FYI Calendar: Schola Cantorum considers Matthew Shepard

35th Ozark Mountain UFO Conference -- With Ben Hansen, Terry Lovelace and more, 8 a.m. today through 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center in Eureka Springs. $20-$175. ozarkufoconference.com.

Spring Yoga Series -- With Rachel Ingenthron, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opening Reception -- For "Elizabeth Weber: Exploring the Woods Within," "Selections From the Permanent Collection: The Museum Project," and RAM Student Exhibition: Ayree Maner, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. fsram.org.

"The Election" -- Presented by the Harrison High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, HHS Performing Arts Center. $8-$12. hhspac.org.

"Songs for a New World" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, again April 19-23, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

"Dilemmas With Dinner" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again April 19-22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 opening night; $12 all other performances. fslt.org.

VoiceJam -- Duwende, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

Friends Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pups & Pages -- Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Battle of Fayetteville Observance -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Headquarters House Museum at 118 E. Dickson St, in Fayetteville. Free. washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Hiding in Plain Sight -- The Art of Arkansas Tombstones with Abby Burnett, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

"The Velveteen Rabbit" -- Presented by Community School of the Arts, 1 & 7 p.m., St. Boniface Auditorium in Fort Smith. $12-$18. 434-2020 or csafortsmith.org/stars-on-stage.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eighth Anniversary Show -- Juried exhibition, opening reception 5-8 p.m., Local Color Studio Gallery, 275 S. Archibald Yell Blvd. in Fayetteville. 461-8761.

The Boss Tweeds -- In concert, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

VoiceJam -- Competition and premiere of WACappella chorus, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $27. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

