FYI Calendar: Schola Cantorum considers Matthew Shepard

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Members of the University of Arkansas Scholar Cantorum, a choral group founded in 1957 by professor of music Richard Brothers, rehearses Wednesday, March 15, 2023, under the direction of Stephen Caldwell inside the George and Boyce Billingsley Music Building on the university campus in Fayetteville. The group plans to perform a concert in April. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Today

35th Ozark Mountain UFO Conference -- With Ben Hansen, Terry Lovelace and more, 8 a.m. today through 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center in Eureka Springs. $20-$175. ozarkufoconference.com.

Spring Yoga Series -- With Rachel Ingenthron, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opening Reception -- For "Elizabeth Weber: Exploring the Woods Within," "Selections From the Permanent Collection: The Museum Project," and RAM Student Exhibition: Ayree Maner, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. fsram.org.

"The Election" -- Presented by the Harrison High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, HHS Performing Arts Center. $8-$12. hhspac.org.

"Songs for a New World" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, again April 19-23, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

"Dilemmas With Dinner" -- 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again April 19-22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 opening night; $12 all other performances. fslt.org.

VoiceJam -- Duwende, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

__

Saturday

Friends Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free admission. faylib.org.

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pups & Pages -- Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Battle of Fayetteville Observance -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Headquarters House Museum at 118 E. Dickson St, in Fayetteville. Free. washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Hiding in Plain Sight -- The Art of Arkansas Tombstones with Abby Burnett, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

"The Velveteen Rabbit" -- Presented by Community School of the Arts, 1 & 7 p.m., St. Boniface Auditorium in Fort Smith. $12-$18. 434-2020 or csafortsmith.org/stars-on-stage.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Eighth Anniversary Show -- Juried exhibition, opening reception 5-8 p.m., Local Color Studio Gallery, 275 S. Archibald Yell Blvd. in Fayetteville. 461-8761.

The Boss Tweeds -- In concert, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

VoiceJam -- Competition and premiere of WACappella chorus, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $27. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

