Gentry considers purchasing prairie remnant for preservation, fireworks purposes

GENTRY -- It was long the hope of the late Terry Stanfill that a native prairie remnant located to the west of Gentry City Park along JR Bever Boulevard could be preserved.

It didn't happen during his lifetime -- Stanfill died in August 2021 -- but it may happen now following action by the Gentry City Council on April 3.

During its regular meeting, the council authorized the mayor to negotiate a contract to purchase the property from Randy Bever. The property lies along the east portion of JR Bever Boulevard and borders the current city park land to the north and the east. On the north side of the street, the land borders the new Dollar General Market property. On the south side of the street, it extends from the city park on the east partway to Arkansas 12 on the west, leaving room for commercial development along the highway, and south as far as land owned by Cargill as a buffer around its building.

Part of the reason for the purchase relates to Gentry's fireworks displays each July 4, launched along the west side of the city park and at the east edge of JR Bever Boulevard. A buffer zone is needed to safely launch the fireworks and, if the land along the eastern portion of the boulevard is developed, that buffer zone would be gone, and any fireworks displays in the city park would be severely restricted.

Officials said purchasing the land and preserving it as a natural prairie remnant would serve two purposes: the preservation of the small natural prairie and making it possible for the city to continue its annual fireworks displays.

According to Gentry Mayor Kevin Johnston, Randy Bever has offered the land immediately west of the city park for $200,000, a price several council members said they deemed high. Yet the entire council approved negotiating the purchase so that fireworks displays could continue.

Janie Parks, executive director of the Gentry Chamber of Commerce, a sponsor and the coordinator of the annual Freedom Festivals, said there are very few native prairie remnants left in Benton County. She said such remnants often draw many visitors interested in seeing and protecting the native plant and animal life associated with them. She also suggested the land, if it is preserved as a prairie remnant, be named after Stanfill.

Johnston suggested that some trails could be built to allow visitors to easily view the plants and animals there.

And should the land be purchased, most of the invasive trees taking over the prairie would need to be removed.

Stanfill spent hours each day photographing plants, wildflowers and animals to educate the public regarding the value of preserving Benton County's natural prairies, even if it was only in small remnants like the one in Gentry. His concern with the ever-increasing development in the county was that the few remaining prairies would disappear and, along with them, the native plants and wildlife that once were prevalent in the county would disappear.

In the years before Stanfill's death, it was proposed to the city and other conservation groups to partner in purchasing and preserving the parcel dubbed as Gentry Prairie because of the native prairie there and the many native plants which still grew there. It was hoped that the small native prairie plot could be preserved and used as an educational parcel to allow students to view and study prairie plants native to the area but fast disappearing due to development and farming.

That hope had all but disappeared due to a lack of funding to purchase the property, but now that hope has been revived.

Among the native plants in the remnant Stanfill photographed are the passion flower, nits and lice, meadow beauty, sensitive briar, obedient plant, milkwort, mountain mint, rattlesnake master, buttonbush, ladies tresses and blazing star. He also photographed a variety of butterflies and insects, as well as birds and other wildlife.

In other business, the council:

Tabled the purchase of land between the city-owned cemetery and other land purchased along the railroad for future park development to allow for money to be designated for the purchase in its next budget cycle,

Passed on second reading an ordinance designating truck routes in the city. The ordinance will come back before the council at its May meeting for a final reading and possible approval.

Pass on second reading an ordinance allowing on-premises alcohol consumption. The ordinance will come back before the council at its May meeting for a final reading and possible approval. Council member Jason Williams cast the lone no vote on the ordinance. Should the alcohol consumption ordinance pass on its third reading, council discussion indicated that future talks and a possible ordinance would involve the matter of city taxes on alcohol by the drink.

Passed an ordinances rezoning lands belonging to Apple Valley LLC -- one parcel from residential neighborhood to agricultural and a second parcel from agricultural to residential. Both changes would increase the lot size requirements for future subdivisions.

Passed an ordinance making it a code violation, including a fine, to place grass clippings and yard debris in city streets and storm drains. According to Johnston, the city has asked people not to blow their grass clippings or leaves into streets or dump them in storm drains, but the ordinance will give the city a way to remedy problems with those who do not comply.

Passed a resolution allowing overtime pay for employees called upon to work extra hours in cases of emergency operations rather than requiring the employees to take comp time because officials said that often prevents the city from completing scheduled projects during the warmer months. The resolution was amended to allow city employees called upon to clear snow and ice from city streets and sidewalks following the snow and ice storm at the end of January to receive overtime pay rather than taking comp time. The resolution will sunset in a year unless the council takes further action to extend the option to pay overtime for emergency operations.

Discussed the issue of requiring permits or passing an ordinance regulating block parties within the city but decided to apply the existing city code, which does not allow the blocking of city streets, excessive noise or the public consumption of alcohol. The council also voiced a willingness to hear special needs related to block parties and consider whether additional regulations or permits are needed.

The purple flowers of the milkwort is seen June 25, 2017, among the grasses on the small prairie plot west of Gentry City Park. (File Photo/Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Terry Stanfill)



A kingbird is one of many species of birds which visit or nest in Gentry Prairie, a small native prairie parcel just to the west of Gentry City Park. (File Photo/Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Terry Stanfill)



The obedient plant blooms June 25, 2017, in the small prairie plot west of the Gentry City Park. (File Photo/Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Terry Stanfill)



Nits and lice, a member of the hypericum family, bloomed in the Gentry Prairie, a small native prairie parcel just to the west of Gentrys city park, on June 25, 2017. The plant name usually makes us think of insect varieties rather than wildflowers growing in the grass.



The unique blooms of the purple passion flower brighten up the small prairie plot west of Gentry City Park on June 25, 2017. (File Photo/Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Terry Stanfill)



A tiger-swallowtail butterfly visits one of many spikes of the native blazing star in Gentry Prairie, a small native prairie parcel just to the west of Gentry City Park. (File Photo/Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Terry Stanfill)

