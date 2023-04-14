Guardsman arrested in leak of files





WASHINGTON -- A Massachusetts Air National Guard member was arrested Thursday in connection with the disclosure of highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war and other top national security issues, a breach that has raised fresh questions about America's ability to safeguard its most sensitive secrets.

The guardsman, an IT specialist identified as 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, was taken into custody without incident after FBI officers converged on his Massachusetts home.

In Washington, Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a brief statement, announced the arrest and said Teixeira would be arraigned at the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. Garland said he was arrested in connection with the "unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information," a reference to the Espionage Act, which is used to prosecute the mishandling and theft of sensitive intelligence.

Garland did not reveal a possible motive, but accounts of those in the online private chat group where the documents were disclosed have depicted Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology.

The arrest raised questions about why such a junior enlisted airman had access to such an array of potentially damaging secrets, why adequate safeguards had not been put in place after earlier leaks and why a young man would risk his freedom to share intelligence about the war in Ukraine with a group of friends he knew from a video game social media site.

A motive in the case for now remains elusive. But, according to people who knew him online, Teixeira was no whistleblower. Unlike previous huge leaks of information, from the Pentagon Papers to WikiLeaks to Edward Snowden's disclosures, anger about wrongdoing or government policies does not appear to have been a factor.

Indeed, the disclosures were potentially damaging to all parties in the Ukraine war as well as future intelligence collection. While some officials, including President Joe Biden, have downplayed the damage from the leak, it will take months to learn whether U.S. intelligence loses access to important methods of collection because of the disclosures.

The FBI had been zeroing in on Teixeira for several days, tracking its own investigative clues as well as some of the same information that The New York Times and The Washington Post had developed about the Discord group where he had shared the documents, officials said.

QUESTIONS RAISED

While Thursday's arrest was a pivotal moment in an investigation into the highest-profile intelligence leak in years, the military and Justice Department were still scrutinizing how sensitive government secrets shared in a chat room ended up circulating around the world. The emergence of Teixeira as a primary suspect is likely to raise questions about how such a profound breach, one that the Pentagon termed a "very serious risk to national security," could have been caused by such a young, low-ranking service member.

"We entrust our members with a lot of responsibility at a very early age. Think about a young combat platoon sergeant, and the responsibility and trust that we put into those individuals to lead troops into combat," said Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman.

Teixeira was a "cyber transport systems specialist," essentially an IT specialist responsible for military communications networks, including their cabling and hubs. In that role Teixeira would have had a higher level of security clearance because he would have also been tasked with responsibility for ensuring protection for the networks, a defense official told The Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Hours after the arrest, Rep. Mike Turner, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, issued a statement pledging to "examine why this happened, why it went unnoticed for weeks, and how to prevent future leaks."

Teixeira's mother, Dawn, speaking outside her home in North Dighton on Thursday, confirmed that her son was a member of the Air National Guard and said he had recently been working overnight shifts at a base on Cape Cod. In the past few days, he had changed his phone number, she said.

Later, someone who appeared to be Teixeira drove onto the property in a red pickup.

When Times reporters approached the house again, the truck was parked in the driveway. Teixeira's mother and his stepfather were standing in the driveway.

When asked if Teixeira was there and willing to speak, his stepfather, Thomas P. Dufault, said: "He needs to get an attorney if things are flowing the way they are going right now. The feds will be around soon, I'm sure."

Within a few hours, the prediction of Dufault, a retired Air Force master sergeant, proved correct as FBI and other government personnel drove onto the property.

Teixeira, who was wearing a T-shirt and shorts at the time heavily armed tactical agents took him into custody, is due to have his initial court appearance in Massachusetts today. He could also face charges in a military court.

It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf, and a phone message left at a number believed to belong to his mother was not returned.

The Biden administration has scrambled to contain the potential diplomatic and military fallout from the leaks since they were first reported last week, moving to assure allies and assess the scope of damage. Pentagon officials have expressed alarm about the breach. Biden downplayed the lasting impact of the revelations, telling reporters in Ireland earlier Thursday that "there's nothing contemporaneous that I'm aware of that is of great consequence."

The classified documents -- which have not been individually authenticated by U.S. officials -- range from briefing slides mapping out Ukrainian military positions to assessments of international support for Ukraine and other sensitive topics, including under what circumstances Russian President Vladimir Putin might use nuclear weapons.

There's no clear answer on how many documents were leaked. The Associated Press has viewed approximately 50 documents; some estimates put the total number in the hundreds.

The leak is believed to have started on a site called Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games and where Teixeira is believed to have posted for years about guns, games and his favorite memes -- and, according to some chatting with him, closely guarded U.S. secrets.

The investigative website Bellingcat and The New York Times first publicly identified Teixeira, minutes before federal officials confirmed he was a subject of interest in the investigation. They reported tracking profiles on other more obscure sites linked to Teixeira.

Discord has said it was cooperating with law enforcement.

DEFENSE CHIEF COMMENTS

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement issued after the arrest, said the Pentagon would conduct a review of its "intelligence access, accountability and control procedures" to prevent such a leak from happening again.

On Tuesday, in his first public comments about the leaks, Austin struggled to explain why the Defense Department only learned about the leaks long after they first surfaced on Discord.

"Well, they were somewhere in the web," Austin said of the leaked documents. "And where exactly and who had access at that point, we don't know. We simply don't know at this point."

There are only a few ways the classified information that was leaked could have been accessed. Typically in classified briefings with slides like those that were placed on Discord, the information is shared electronically. That can be done either through secure computer terminals where users gain access based on their credentials or through tablets that are distributed for briefings and collected later.

If the slides need to be printed out instead, they can only be sent to secured printers that are able to handle classified documents -- and that keep a digital record of everyone who has requested a printout.

For those with a security clearance, their handling of classified material is based largely on training and trust that they will safeguard the information.

"When you join the military, depending on your position, you may require a security clearance," Ryder said. "And if you are working in the intelligence community, and you require a security clearance, you're going to go through the proper vetting."

Ryder said each service member who obtains a clearance signs a nondisclosure agreement and is trained on the military's strict guidelines for handling classified material. The leaks were "a deliberate criminal act, a violation of those guidelines."

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker, Tara Copp, Michael Balsamo, Michelle R. Smith, Nomaan Merchant, Zeke Miller, Tara Copp, Alanna Durkin Richer, Colleen Long and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press and by Haley Willis, Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Aric Toler, Christiaan Triebert, Julian E. Barnes and Malachy Browne of The New York Times.





Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives Thursday at the Department of Justice with FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate to announce the arrest of Jack Teixeira. (AP/Evan Vucci)





