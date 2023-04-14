Har-Ber builds advantage, holds on to defeat Rogers

ROGERS — Springdale Har-Ber grabbed the lead thanks to a single run in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth, but needed to hold off a late Rogers rally to claim the 4-3 win Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Wildcats (11-3, 8-1 6A-West) led 4-0 after five innings, but pitcher Anniston Reith stranded runners at second and third. Reith got a pair of infield pop-ups and a strikeout to escape further damage in the sixth.

Reith earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits in the complete-game effort. She struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.

Lauryn Heinle contributed an RBI single and Dahana Tuomala added a run-scoring double to get Rogers within 4-2. But Ella Beeman and Kadence Janney sandwiched infield pop-ups around a strikeout by Ava Johnson to allow Reith to escape with the lead.

Rogers got within 4-3 in the seventh thanks to a double by Ryleigh Johnson. But Reith worked out of further trouble and stranded the tying runner at second.

The starting pitchers dominated the early portion of the game. The Lady Mounties were held scoreless for the first five innings. Rogers managed just Heinle’s single in the fourth as its lone hit through five innings. Its only other base runner was Kadence Janney, who was hit by a pitch in the second.

Reith (11-3) also went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in a run for the Lady Mounties (20-3, 7-2). Zyria Palmer also contributed a two-run single in that big inning.

Har-Ber coach Kandi Bailey couldn’t have been more pleased with her team. She pointed to her catcher Brooke Beyer getting things started with a line drive hit in the three-run fifth.

“That was a fun one,” Bailey said with a smile. “I was interested how we’d respond. If we were gonna get our heads down or if we were just going to stay calm, cool and collected. And I think we did.

“I was proud of the fight and we stayed calm. In the past, I felt like we’d get rattled and get our head down in that situation. BB, our catcher, got that line drive in that inning where we scored a lot of runs. That was huge and it just kept on going.”

Bailey was also thrilled with the job her pitcher did in the circle.

“Outstanding job,” Bailey said. “I think she was in the zone, locked in today. She just did her job. Not only did she in the circle, she kind of helped herself out hitting, too.”

Bailey said it was the first win over Rogers in her four seasons as head coach. It was also their first win over Bentonville West this season, too, Bailey said.

Har-Ber is doing it with youth. The Lady Wildcats start just two seniors to go with three juniors. But she has three sophomores and a freshman playing significant roles as well.

BENTONVILLE 12, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 0

Kasey Wood tossed a four-hit shutout to lead the Lady Tigers to a five-inning win.

Amber Turner homered and drove in three runs, while Violet Nguyen also homered and drove in four runs.

ROGERS HERITAGE 7, SPRINGDALE 1

Emily Carpenter tossed a one-hitter to lead the Lady War Eagles to the win. She struck out four and walked two over seven innings. Ava DeFrates went 3 for 4 with a homer and drove in three runs for Springdale.

BENTONVILLE WEST 9, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 4

Stephanie Crittenden went 3 for 5 and drove in two runs to key a four-run fourth inning en route to the win.

West led 5-1 after the four-run top of the fourth. But Northside got within 5-3 before West exploded for another four-run inning in the top of the seventh.