DEAR HELOISE: I come from a large family, and there are just too many of us to give gifts to everyone. So we decided that instead of giving the same items and other things we don't want or can't use, we started a tradition, which we celebrate once a year on the Fourth of July at our annual family reunion.

We each write down something we are willing to do for someone in the family, no matter who it is. Then, we fold it up and put it in a fish bowl, and after everyone has eaten, we hold a drawing where each person selects one piece of paper. Last year, I drew a paper that said the person who signed the paper would come to my house and clean it top to bottom. My sister once drew one where the signer offered to take her to lunch twice at any restaurant of her choice throughout the year.

Instead of getting people birthday and Christmas gifts, we do this, and it has been a big success.

-- Rosanne G.,

El Paso, Texas

DEAR READER: I like this idea. It sounds like a lot of fun, and it's a thoughtful, useful idea for others to try.

DEAR HELOISE: I have a round lawn sprinkler that shoots water straight up in the air. Last year, I bought a child's wading pool that was big enough for two small children and filled it with water. Then, I placed the round water sprinkler in it and let my grandkids play inside. They had a blast, and on a very hot day, it's a good form of entertainment. They were wearing the sprinkler like a crown, pretending they were part of a fountain and having a ball.

Entertaining children does not have to be expensive. When my new refrigerator arrived, the grandkids played with the box it came in for hours. Another day, I bought some cheap sidewalk chalk, and they loved drawing with it on my paved driveway. When it rained, we made paper kites out of tissue paper and rags for a tale. Then, I took them to the park and flew them the day after it rained.

We started to grow an avocado in a jar of water in October, and now that it's sprouting roots, we're off to plant it this coming weekend. They named the tree "Oscar," and he'll be planted in my backyard.

All it takes is a little imagination!

-- Janice D.,

Tustin, Calif.

