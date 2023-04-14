Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

High school scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:13 a.m.

Thursday's scores

Baseball

Armorel 10, Marked Tree 0

Baptist Prep 11, Mountain Pine 1

Batesville 9, Palestine-Wheatley 1

Benton 6, Searcy 1

Booneville 11, Alma 2

Bryant 7, Maumelle 4

Calico Rock 10, Shirley 0

Camden Harmony Grove 7, Little Rock Central 5

Cave City 13, Bald Knob 10

Clarksville 6, Paris 1

Concord 4, Mount Vernon-Enola 3

Corning 19, Piggott 7

Cotter 19, Norfork 3

Crossett 7, Hamburg 1

DeWitt 5, Dumas 0

Dierks 3, Fouke 2

Episcopal Collegiate 6, Perryville 1

Glen Rose 13, Fountain Lake 11

Greenland 11, Wonderview 1

Greenwood 11, Charleston 1

Hillcrest 17, Crowley's Ridge 2

Hot Springs 9, Little Rock Southwest 1

Hot Springs Lakeside 10, Horatio 2

Jonesboro Westside 10, Trumann 4

Lavaca 15, Western Yell County 0

Little Rock Catholic 7, Pulaski Academy 0

Magnet Cove 8, Poyen 5

Mansfield 16, Magazine 1

Mayflower 12, Clinton 11

Morrilton 13, Danville 3

North Little Rock 19, Sylvan Hills 3

Prairie Grove 15, Harrison 10

Rector 14, East Poinsett County 3

Rison 15, Junction City 5

Salem 7, Riverside 5

Sheridan 4, Monticello 1

Springdale 9, Bentonville West 7

Stuttgart 15, Star City 5

Van Buren 10, Gravette 7

West Side Greers Ferry 3, Rose Bud 2

Softball

Armorel 16, Marked Tree 1

Ashdown 14, Horatio 6

Atkins 8, Morrilton 7

Bauxite 11, Malvern 0

Beebe 9, Harding Academy 2

Benton 15, El Dorado 0

Bentonville West 9, Fort Smith Northside 5

Bradley 12, Hampton 2

Brookland 17, Forrest City 0

Bryant 12, Sheridan 0

Cabot 12, White Hall 0

Clarksville 18, Paris 8

Central Ark. Christian 10, Conway Christian 0

Clinton 7, Bald Knob 0

Concord 10, Rose Bud 6

Conway 11, Pangburn 1

Cossatot River 13, Caddo Hills 4

Cotter 12, Green Forest 0

DeWitt 6, Fordyce 4

Dumas 6, Camden Harmony Grove 5

Farmington 6, Pea Ridge 5

Gosnell 10, Corning 0

Greenland 14, County Line 4

Greenwood 8, Booneville 0

Hackett 6, Lamar 4

Heber Springs 2, Maumelle 1

Hillcrest 23, Maynard 0

Jonesboro Westside 15, Trumann 3

Junction City 7, Rison 4

Lavaca 17, Western Yell County 3

Mayflower 11, Dover 1

Melbourne 20-18, Cave City 0-0

Midland 5, Bradford 1

Mount Vernon-Enola 7, Izard County 2

Mountainburg 13, Union Christian 4

Murfreesboro 5, Spring Hill 3

Pine Bluff 14, eStem 6

Rivercrest 7-11, Piggott 1-5

Rogers Heritage 7, Springdale 1

Salem 18, Walnut Ridge 1

Shirley 2, Calico Rock 1

Smackover 14, Drew Central 4

South Side Bee Branch 12, Bigelow 5

Springdale Har-Ber 4, Rogers 3

Star City 10, McGehee 0

Texarkana 9, Hope 0

Soccer

Boys

Benton Harmony Grove 4, Centerpoint 3

Brookland 14, Jonesboro Westside 1

Cossatot River 7, Subiaco Academy 1

Crossett 1, Star City 1, tie

Eureka Springs 2, Bergman 1

Lake Village 2, Hermitage 2, tie

LISA Academy North 1, Baptist Prep 0

Little Rock Christian 3, Beebe 0

Maumelle 3, eStem 1

Mountain View 10, White County Central 0

Russellville 6, Alma 0

Searcy 6, Valley View 1

Sylvan Hills 3, Little Rock Parkview 1

Warren 6, Monticello 0

Girls

Baptist Prep 1, Conway Christian 0

Brookland 7, Jonesboro Westside 0

Centerpoint 4, Benton Harmony Grove 0

Hermitage 3, Lake Village 1

Little Rock Christian 9, Beebe 0

Marion 2, Batesville 0

Maumelle 7, eStem 1

Russellville 6, Alma 0

Searcy 1, Valley View 1, tie

Star City 3, Crossett 0

Sylvan Hills 6, Little Rock Parkview 0

Print Headline: High school scores

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT