High school scores

Thursday's scores
Baseball
Armorel 10, Marked Tree 0
Baptist Prep 11, Mountain Pine 1
Batesville 9, Palestine-Wheatley 1
Benton 6, Searcy 1
Booneville 11, Alma 2
Bryant 7, Maumelle 4
Calico Rock 10, Shirley 0
Camden Harmony Grove 7, Little Rock Central 5
Cave City 13, Bald Knob 10
Clarksville 6, Paris 1
Concord 4, Mount Vernon-Enola 3
Corning 19, Piggott 7
Cotter 19, Norfork 3
Crossett 7, Hamburg 1
DeWitt 5, Dumas 0
Dierks 3, Fouke 2
Episcopal Collegiate 6, Perryville 1
Glen Rose 13, Fountain Lake 11
Greenland 11, Wonderview 1
Greenwood 11, Charleston 1
Hillcrest 17, Crowley's Ridge 2
Hot Springs 9, Little Rock Southwest 1
Hot Springs Lakeside 10, Horatio 2
Jonesboro Westside 10, Trumann 4
Lavaca 15, Western Yell County 0
Little Rock Catholic 7, Pulaski Academy 0
Magnet Cove 8, Poyen 5
Mansfield 16, Magazine 1
Mayflower 12, Clinton 11
Morrilton 13, Danville 3
North Little Rock 19, Sylvan Hills 3
Prairie Grove 15, Harrison 10
Rector 14, East Poinsett County 3
Rison 15, Junction City 5
Salem 7, Riverside 5
Sheridan 4, Monticello 1
Springdale 9, Bentonville West 7
Stuttgart 15, Star City 5
Van Buren 10, Gravette 7
West Side Greers Ferry 3, Rose Bud 2
Softball
Armorel 16, Marked Tree 1
Ashdown 14, Horatio 6
Atkins 8, Morrilton 7
Bauxite 11, Malvern 0
Beebe 9, Harding Academy 2
Benton 15, El Dorado 0
Bentonville West 9, Fort Smith Northside 5
Bradley 12, Hampton 2
Brookland 17, Forrest City 0
Bryant 12, Sheridan 0
Cabot 12, White Hall 0
Clarksville 18, Paris 8
Central Ark. Christian 10, Conway Christian 0
Clinton 7, Bald Knob 0
Concord 10, Rose Bud 6
Conway 11, Pangburn 1
Cossatot River 13, Caddo Hills 4
Cotter 12, Green Forest 0
DeWitt 6, Fordyce 4
Dumas 6, Camden Harmony Grove 5
Farmington 6, Pea Ridge 5
Gosnell 10, Corning 0
Greenland 14, County Line 4
Greenwood 8, Booneville 0
Hackett 6, Lamar 4
Heber Springs 2, Maumelle 1
Hillcrest 23, Maynard 0
Jonesboro Westside 15, Trumann 3
Junction City 7, Rison 4
Lavaca 17, Western Yell County 3
Mayflower 11, Dover 1
Melbourne 20-18, Cave City 0-0
Midland 5, Bradford 1
Mount Vernon-Enola 7, Izard County 2
Mountainburg 13, Union Christian 4
Murfreesboro 5, Spring Hill 3
Pine Bluff 14, eStem 6
Rivercrest 7-11, Piggott 1-5
Rogers Heritage 7, Springdale 1
Salem 18, Walnut Ridge 1
Shirley 2, Calico Rock 1
Smackover 14, Drew Central 4
South Side Bee Branch 12, Bigelow 5
Springdale Har-Ber 4, Rogers 3
Star City 10, McGehee 0
Texarkana 9, Hope 0
Soccer
Boys
Benton Harmony Grove 4, Centerpoint 3
Brookland 14, Jonesboro Westside 1
Cossatot River 7, Subiaco Academy 1
Crossett 1, Star City 1, tie
Eureka Springs 2, Bergman 1
Lake Village 2, Hermitage 2, tie
LISA Academy North 1, Baptist Prep 0
Little Rock Christian 3, Beebe 0
Maumelle 3, eStem 1
Mountain View 10, White County Central 0
Russellville 6, Alma 0
Searcy 6, Valley View 1
Sylvan Hills 3, Little Rock Parkview 1
Warren 6, Monticello 0
Girls
Baptist Prep 1, Conway Christian 0
Brookland 7, Jonesboro Westside 0
Centerpoint 4, Benton Harmony Grove 0
Hermitage 3, Lake Village 1
Little Rock Christian 9, Beebe 0
Marion 2, Batesville 0
Maumelle 7, eStem 1
Russellville 6, Alma 0
Searcy 1, Valley View 1, tie
Star City 3, Crossett 0
Sylvan Hills 6, Little Rock Parkview 0