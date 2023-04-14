Kathleen Corradi, a veteran pest fighter, said New York's mayor "has made it very clear his stance on rats; he hates rats, I hate rats, all New Yorkers hate rats," as she pledged to find "the most effective technique" as the city's new rat czar.

David Echeverri Lopez of the local environmental authority noted "hippos are unpredictable" after one descended from hippos brought to Colombia by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar ended up on a highway from Bogota to Medellin and was killed in a collision with an SUV.

Darryl Pitt of the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum announced that the first person to deliver a 2.2-pound specimen will claim a $25,000 reward after meteorites recently crashed down in a remote stretch of forest near the Canadian border.

Brandon Thornton, a police officer in Longview, Texas, declined to answer questions and the specifics are unknown, but a missing woman was rescued from a sinking Jeep in Lake O' the Pines near Jefferson thanks to a tip from a fisherman.

Liz Harris, a freshman House member in Arizona, was expelled on a bipartisan vote after organizing a presentation in which a witness accused a range of politicians, judges and public officials of taking bribes from a Mexican drug cartel, with Harris saying as she departed, "God knows the truth."

Rishi Shah, co-founder and former CEO of Chicago-based Outcome Health, and two other officials were convicted of multiple counts of fraud after a 10-week trial that tracked the company's rise and dramatic fall after taking in $1 billion.

Ryan Walters is on his way out as Oklahoma's secretary of education after accusing teachers of indoctrinating students with liberal ideology and giving them access to pornographic material, rankling lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Heidi Teich, clerk in Sister Bay, Wis., population 1,200, said an election tie was a replay of an event about 16 years ago, and this time a dice roll of six soundly defeated a roll of twowith the village gaining a new board president.

Jack Ryan of the Philadelphia police said "there are dimes all over the parking lot" after a truck heading from the U.S. mint to Florida was parked at a Walmart by a driver needing rest, the lock was cut and $100,000 worth of coins was stolen, the only good news being that the load totaled $750,000.