Legislators repeal law barring a candidates, public officials from displaying campaign on vehicles while on state Capitol grounds

With no fanfare in this year's regular session, the Legislature repealed an 8-year-old state law barring a candidate or public official from displaying one or more campaign banners, campaign signs or other campaign literature larger than 12 inches by 12 inches on a vehicle belonging to the candidate or public official while on state Capitol grounds.

Three former candidates for state-elected offices have challenged the constitutionality of the law in Pulaski County circuit court.

Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed House Bill 1600 by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, on April 4, according to records in the secretary of state's office. The bill is now Act 456 of 2023. It will become effective 90 days after the Legislature adjourns its regular session. The Legislature may adjourn May 1 or sooner.

The state law barring a candidate or public official from displaying one or more campaign banners, campaign signs or other campaign literature larger than 12 inches by 12 inches on a vehicle belonging to the candidate or public official while on state Capitol grounds was enacted as part of Act 1280 of 2015, sponsored by then-state Sen. Jon Woods, R-Springdale.

Before Act 1280 of 2015 was enacted into state law, then-state Sen. David Burnett, D-Osceola, said the provision would require some vehicles parked at the state Capitol that were extensively painted to get a new paint job and he wondered what the purpose of it was since it appeared aimed at a few constitutional officers, including then-state Treasurer Dennis Milligan, a Republican from Benton.

At that time, Woods replied that the state Capitol grounds are "a place for policy, conducting the people's business and not a campaign [area]."

Ray said Thursday he introduced House Bill 1600 to repeal the law because he became aware of the law through media accounts of various ethics complaints as well as conversations with colleagues about it, and "it seemed like a ridiculous prohibition, since nobody gets elected because they had a magnet on their car at the Capitol."

"It's not as if it's some sort of moral or ethical failing to have a magnet on your car," he said in a written statement. "In fact, it's no different substantively than having a bumper sticker on your car. Why is an 11" sign permissible under the law but a 13" sign illegal? [In] my opinion, the law was arbitrary and capricious. It also seemed like a violation of someone's 1st Amendment right to freedom of speech. Why can you hold a political rally on the steps of the Capitol but you can't have a political sign on your personal vehicle? Our Founding Fathers wanted to protect political speech above almost everything else, so why would we have this silly prohibition?"

Ray said he asked others if they knew why the law was in place and "I received a few different variations on the story, but every version basically boiled down to the fact that a lawmaker was mad at some other office holder, and this was their method of getting back at them.

"That's simply a bad way to make policy," he said.

In May, lawyers and then-Republican state House candidates Chris Corbitt of Conway and Robert Steinbuch of Little Rock petitioned Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Herbert Wright to strike down Arkansas Code Annotated 7-1-114 as a violation of free speech protections guaranteed by the state and federal constitutions. They filed suit against the state of Arkansas and then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

On June 29, the complaint was amended adding unsuccessful Republican Secretary of State candidate Eddie Joe Williams of Cabot as a plaintiff after Corbitt and Steinbuch lost in the May 24 Republican primaries for state House seats. The amended complaint was filed against the state of Arkansas, Hutchinson, Secretary of State John Thurston and Ethics Commission Director Graham Sloan.

In July, then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge asked Wright to dismiss the claims against the defendants in the lawsuit.

In December, Williams agreed to pay a $75 fine and receive a public letter of caution in a settlement in which he agreed with a finding by the ethics commission that he violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-1-114 during the 2022 election cycle by displaying one or more campaign banners, campaign signs or other literature larger than 12 inches by 12 inches on his vehicle while on the state Capitol grounds.

In a court filing March 13, Republican Attorney General Tim Griffin said Wright should dismiss the amended complaint filed by Corbitt, Steinbuch and Williams. In a court filing March 30, Corbitt, Steinbuch and Williams disagreed with Griffin.

Wright hasn't yet issued a ruling in the case, according to Pulaski County's circuit court records.

House Bill 1600 was introduced March 10, and the House voted 72-6 to approve it March 16 and the Senate voted 29-1 to approve it March 29, according to the General Assembly's website.

Ray, who worked for Griffin in the lieutenant governor's office and served as campaign manager for Griffin's attorney general campaign, said Thursday neither Steinbuch, Corbitt nor Williams contacted him before he filed his House Bill 1600.

He said "I did ask the Attorney General what his opinion of the law was and he agreed that it was constitutionally dubious."

Griffin said Thursday "I have always thought the law is asinine and potentially violates the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, so I was excited to learn that Rep. Ray was seeking to repeal the law.

"Regarding the cases currently being handled by my office, I am considering all of my options," he said.

Steinbuch said Thursday "it seems clear that the Legislature was aware of our suit and saw fit to repeal the unconstitutional law before the courts did.

"We're genuinely appreciative of the course correction," he said.

In December, then-state Rep. Fred Love, D-Little Rock, agreed to be fined $75 by the Arkansas Ethics Commission in a settlement in which he agreed he violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-1-114 as a candidate for a state Senate seat during last year's election cycle by displaying one or more campaign banners, campaign signs or other literature larger than 12 inches by 12 inches on a vehicle belonging to him while on the state Capitol grounds.

As a state senator, Love voted present on House Bill 1600.

He said Thursday he was fined for violating state law and didn't want to weigh in about repealing that law, but that he's not surprised the law was repealed.