Let’s Eat | City Park in Fayetteville, Nosh NOLA, Culver’s in Bentonville and more NWA and Fort Smith restaurant news

A new trailside restaurant and bar concept from Feed & Folly is coming to Fayetteville.

City Park will open this spring at 1332 N. Leverett Ave., near the Razorback Greenway and about half a mile north of the University of Arkansas, according to its website.

The business will offer barbecue, tacos, burgers, salad bowls and a full bar and will host patrons at an entirely outdoor space with covered patios and an open yard area, according to the site.

The restaurant's name is derived from an anonymous 1908 poem about the creation of Wilson Park in Fayetteville, the site states.

Construction is under way at the site, though no opening date has been announced.

Nosh NOLA

A New Orleans-inspired pub eatery called Nosh NOLA has opened inside Bentonville Brewing Company.

The restaurant is a new culinary iteration by the creator of food truck Nosh Food Lab. The menu includes burgers, tater tots with nacho-style toppings, po boys, salad, red beans and rice and more. There are also two dessert options: biscuit bread pudding and a warm brownie with a scoop of ice cream.

Nosh NOLA is open at 901 S.W. 14th St. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Culver's

Culver's opened this week in Bentonville at 1003 S. Walton Blvd.

The Wisconsin-based fast food chain is known for its butterburgers and frozen custard. It is the second Culver's location in Arkansas after a Rogers store opened off New Hope Road last year.

Omni Tea

Omni Tea is now serving boba tea, matcha and coffee drinks in Fort Smith.

The bubble tea shop opened last month at 5400 Ellsworth Road and is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Medusa Bar & Grill

A new restaurant is headed to downtown Springdale.

The sign is up for Medusa Bar & Grill at 709 W. Emma Ave., though an opening date has not been announced. Stay tuned!

Burton's Creamery

Burton's Creamery has reopened for the season in Fayetteville.

The ice cream truck off Dickson Street is open 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

And...

Here are a few other bits of news worth mentioning:

Some restaurants in the area are taking reservations for special dinner events later this month. The Hills Hideaway in Fayetteville is holding a six-course meal on April 23 in honor of William Shakespeare's birthday. Atlas is celebrating three years in downtown Fayetteville on April 25 with an 11-course tasting menu. StoneHouse in Chaffee Crossing is hosting a six-course bourbon dinner on April 26 in Fort Smith.

Chef Jennifer Hill Booker, chef and co-owner of Bauhaus Biergarten, will be the chef for this year's Street Dinner in Springdale. Tickets for the June 10 event will go on sale soon.

Pink House Alchemy at 928 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville is hosting a non-alcoholic happy hour series on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

The weather is warming up, and the spring menus are out. Chances are your favorite restaurants and cafes have some new offerings.

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com.