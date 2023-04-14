Lincoln’s avenger

Democrat-Gazette columnist Philip Martin is also a songwriter, and we've worked on a few cuts together over the years. One of his songs that I didn't help out on is called "Boston Corbett."

That name means something to me as an amateur historian. I've always been fascinated by the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln on this day in April 1865 and its aftermath. I've written about John Wilkes Booth and that night at Ford's Theater.

After Booth shot Lincoln in back of his head with his derringer, he whipped out a dagger to defend himself against one of Lincoln's guests, a Union Army major named Henry Rathbone. Booth fended off Rathbone and leapt over the railing, 12 feet to the stage. Booth then exited the rear of the theater while a bewildered audience wondered if the firearm's report and the haze of blue smoke drifting from the presidential box were part of the show.

Twelve days later Booth was cornered in a Virginia tobacco barn and shot by a Union soldier, Thomas "Boston" Corbett.

Corbett was born in the U.K., and his family immigrated to New York in 1840. As a young man, he apprenticed to a milliner--a hatmaker--in Troy. The work involved toxic chemicals like mercury nitrate ("quicksilver"), which was used on fur to make felt. Continued exposure of this compound produces "hatter's shakes," a psychosis that causes temporary hallucinations. (It's where we get the phrase "mad as a hatter.") Corbett was, throughout his adult life, an erratic man prone to rash action.

Corbett moved to New York City and married, but his wife died after an undisclosed illness. Despondent, he began drinking heavily and moved to Boston, where he drifted into homelessness. After a night of drinking, he was approached by a street preacher who immediately convinced him to join the Methodist Episcopal Church.

After being baptized, Corbett adopted the name "Boston"--the city where he found salvation--and became fervently religious, proselytizing in the shop he worked at in downtown Boston. His enthusiasm earned him the nickname "The Glory to God" man. At night he became a street preacher and confronted anyone he could to preach the gospel to. Returning to his boarding house, he opened his Bible for solace and read chapters 18 and 19 in the book of Matthew, which convinced him that he could be saved from that temptation if he castrated himself. Which he did. It has been written that immediately afterwards, he ate dinner, attended a prayer meeting, and then sought treatment from a physician.

In April 1861, with the Civil War in its infancy, Corbett enlisted as a private in the 12th Regiment of the New York Militia, and quickly found himself ostracized by fellow soldiers on account of his bizarre and fervent religious behavior. He was also insubordinate to his superiors. Corbett was mustered out of the Union Army in August 1863.

That same month, he re-enlisted in the New York 16th Cavalry Regiment. He was captured by Confederate troops nearly a year later, and held prisoner at Andersonville for five months before being released in a prisoner exchange in November 1864.

On April 26, 1865, Corbett and his regiment surrounded Booth and an accomplice, David Herold, in a tobacco barn on the farm of Richard Garrett. While Herold surrendered, Booth was defiant. The barn was set afire in an attempt to force him out into the open; Corbett could see Booth through the slats of the tobacco barn. Corbett shot the assassin in the back of the head, wounding him in an eerily similar way to how Lincoln had been wounded. Booth died some three hours later, on a porch at the main house, having confessed--somewhat--to killing the president.

Discharged in August 1865, Corbett returned to Boston and resumed his former life. When his business began losing money, he moved to Connecticut and continued his "preaching" to anyone who would listen. Five years later, he was in New Jersey, unable to hold a steady job. Billed as "Lincoln's avenger," he delivered occasional rambling and borderline incoherent lectures.

Due to his notoriety, he was able to land a job as doorman at the Kansas House of Representatives in Topeka in January 1887. But he became paranoid and brandished a pistol at House members. Eventually he was committed to the Topeka Insane Asylum. In May of 1888, Corbett escaped via horseback.

It's believed he died six years later in the Great Hinckley Fire in eastern Minnesota, although there hasn't been any proof. No one really knows what became of the man who killed the man who killed Abraham Lincoln.

Randal Berry is a musician, former snake wrangler at the Little Rock Zoo, and an amateur historian.