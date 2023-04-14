Little Rock Airport Commission members spar over whether to review panel’s leadership

Members of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission at a meeting on Thursday sparred over whether to enter an executive session to consider officer appointments after the recent addition of the panel's seventh member.

The Little Rock Board of Directors voted to confirm Dr. Harold Betton to a five-year term on the Airport Commission on March 14.

At a meeting two days later, airport commissioners entered executive session to discuss officer appointments after commissioner John Rutledge Jr. said he had been "advised of an officer's intent to resign their position." Rutledge did not name the person.

When they returned from the executive session at the March 16 meeting, Chair Jill Floyd reported no action had been taken.

However, email records later showed Floyd wrote to other commissioners on the morning of March 16, "With the appointment of our 7th commissioner, I feel it only right that we revisit officer selection. Therefore, I am [providing] my intent to resign as chair. So that we do not have a vacancy, this resignation will become effective after a new chair has been elected. In the event a new chair is not elected, this resignation is automatically rescinded."

Commissioners had made officer appointments for the 2023 calendar year at a meeting in February. At that time, they tapped Floyd to serve as chairman for another year. Stacy Hurst was named vice chairman/treasurer and Bill Walker was named secretary.

On Thursday, commissioner Patrick Schueck cited the addition of the seventh member and asked Floyd whether she intended to resign as chairman to allow them to elect officers.

Some back-and-forth between the two ensued as Schueck pressed Floyd on the question. Floyd referred to her earlier written resignation statement and the executive session in which no action was taken.

Walker suggested the issue already had been addressed during the executive session that was held after Betton joined.

Hurst said she remembered the executive session differently. Referring to Floyd's March 16 email, Hurst made a motion to enter executive session "for the purpose of considering the resignation and appointment of a public officer."

Walker and Floyd lodged objections. Floyd at one point called the motion "a mischaracterization of what I've said."

After a procedural discussion involving the attorneys for the airport, commissioners ultimately voted 4-3 to adjourn based on a motion made by Walker.

Floyd, Walker, Betton and Tiffany Mays O'Guinn voted yes. Hurst, Schueck and Rutledge voted no.

Earlier, commissioners on Thursday approved several work authorizations tied to construction projects: a hotel and travel plaza near Roosevelt Road and the creation of a central utility plant.

They also gave approval for the firm Garver to study current and future electric vehicle charging needs across the airport's campus and create a development plan at a cost of up to $102,718.