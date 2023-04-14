LIVE! Music: Mulhollan performs with percussion ensemble, Pinoy Rockstars play Bentonville

Kelly Mulhollan & the University of Arkansas Percussion Ensemble will perform three pieces from his instrumental album, "Out of the Gray," under the direction of Chal Ragsdale at 7:30 p.m. April 17. The concert is free at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center at 453 N. Garland Ave. on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.

ELSEWHERE

The Pinoy Rockstars play at 7 p.m. today at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com

Chad Prather and the Ragamuffins perform at 7 p.m. today at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 8 p.m. today and The Swade Diablos at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

The Boss Tweeds perform at 6 p.m. and Kitchen Dwellers with Sicard Hollow play at 9 p.m. Friday and Jonteal performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Buddy Shute performs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Jammin Java on the Fayetteville square. www.buddyshute.com

Chase Myska hosts a Hoppy Hour Comedy Show with Nic Ferrell, Ethan Sandoval, Katy Style and BB starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd.

Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. today with Bert & Heather and with Tater, Mater, Butterbean & Polk Salad at the same time Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. tontitownwinery.com.

Jenna and the Soul Shakers play at 7 p.m. today at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St. in Bentonville.

Tao of Lucy, Sleep Clinic and The Big Sad perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive in Fayetteville.

Sara Evans performs a free concert at 9 p.m. today at Seven at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412 in West Siloam Springs.

Justin Larkin performs at 7 p.m. today and Avery Waltz plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

