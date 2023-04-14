Sections
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs Tennessee Game 1

Today at 6:19 p.m.
Pregame:

It is a beautiful evening for baseball at Baum-Walker Stadium with the temperature in the mid-70s. There is a 13-mph breeze blowing in from right field.

Arkansas has homered in 29 consecutive games. However, the Razorbacks will be without their home run leader Jared Wegner who is out of the lineup after suffering a hairline fracture in his thumb.

Pitching Matchup: Tennessee RHP Andrew Lindsey (0-1, 2.01 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (5-1, 3.00 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Bohrofen RF

4. Diggs DH

5. Slavens 1B

6. Cali 3B

7. McLaughlin DH

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS

