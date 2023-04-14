The world in brief: Militant tensions on rise in Sudan; N. Korea launch draws special scrutiny; Relations restored by Bahrain, Qatar; Saudis, Syrians move toward closer ties





Militant tensions on rise in Sudan

KHARTOUM, Sudan -- Sudan's military warned Thursday of potential clashes with the country's powerful paramilitary force, which it said deployed troops in the capital of Khartoum and other cities.

Tensions between the military and the paramilitary, known as Rapid Support Forces or RSF, have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country's democratic transition.

In a statement, the military said the buildup of the RSF in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country was done without "the approval of, or coordination with" the armed forces' leadership and presents a clear "violation of the law."

The paramilitary has also deployed troops in northern Sudan, along the border with Egypt, with local media reporting that the RSF attempted to build a military base there. Also, videos circulating on social media Thursday show what appear to be RSF-armed vehicles being transported into Khartoum, further to the south.

In response to the escalation, the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum advised American citizens on Thursday against traveling to northern Sudan. Also, U.S. government staff have been prohibited from venturing beyond the capital's metropolitan area until April 20, it said.

N. Korea launch draws special scrutiny

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea on Thursday conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in a month, possibly testing a new more mobile, harder-to-detect missile for the first time, its neighbors said, as it extends its provocative run of weapons tests.

Japan briefly urged residents on a northern island to take shelter in an indication of its vigilance over North Korea's evolving missile threats.

The missile was launched on a high angle from near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang and fell in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan after a 620-mile flight, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staffs said in a statement.

It described its range as medium or longer. The U.S. National Security Council called it a long-range missile and Japan's government said it likely had an intercontinental range.

South Korea's military believes North Korea launched a new type of ballistic missile, possibly using solid fuel, a defense official said under the condition of anonymity because of office rules.

If the launch involved a solid-fuel ICBM, it would be the North's first test of such a weapon. North Korea's known ICBMs all use liquid propellants that must be fueled before launches. But the fuel in a solid-propellant weapon is already loaded, allowing it to be moved easier and fired faster.

Relations restored by Bahrain, Qatar

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- The Gulf nations of Bahrain and Qatar agreed to restore diplomatic relations late Wednesday.

Bahrain had been the last holdout of four Arab nations that imposed a boycott on Qatar in 2017. They were angered by Qatar's support for Islamist groups that rose to power in some countries after the 2011 Arab Spring protests, which the other autocratic nations viewed as terrorist organizations.

The boycott was lifted at the start of 2021, and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have restored ties with Qatar since then, with top leaders paying official visits in recent months.

Bahrain and Qatar each issued official statements announcing the decision to restore relations after a meeting between their delegations at the headquarters of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a six-nation bloc of which both are members, in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

The four nations had severed all ties to Qatar, and at the height of the crisis there was even talk in local media of digging a trench along the 54-mile border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and filling it with nuclear waste.

Saudis, Syrians move toward closer ties

BEIRUT -- Syria and Saudi Arabia said Thursday they were moving toward reopening embassies and resuming flights between the two countries for the first time in more than a decade.

The joint statement followed a visit by Syria's top diplomat to the kingdom, the first since Saudi Arabia cut off diplomatic relations with Syria in 2012.

Syria was widely shunned by Arab governments over Syrian President Bashar Assad's brutal crackdown on protesters in a 2011 uprising that descended into civil war. The breakdown in relations culminated with Syria being ousted from the Arab League.

However, in recent years, as Assad consolidated control over most of the country, Syria's neighbors have begun to take steps toward rapprochement. The overtures picked up pace since the major Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria, and the Chinese-brokered reestablishment of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which had backed opposing sides in the Syrian conflict.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the next Arab League summit in May, when Syria's membership is widely expected to be on the table. Some members, mainly Qatar, have opposed Damascus' return to the organization.









Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji (right) meets with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, upon his arrival Wednesday at King Abdulaziz International Airport, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP/SANA)





