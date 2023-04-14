Mom’s unwelcome comments about ink need to dry up

Dear Abby: I am tattooed. I have 11 spread over my body. I grew up with strict rules. My mom always said no piercings (other than ears) or tattoos while I was under her roof. I got my first tattoo at 22 in college. I had to tell her about it because of a family beach vacation. She was disappointed. I have continued to get inked throughout my life. Every time she notices a new tat, she gives a negative opinion.

We live in different states, so the subject of my tattoos hasn’t come up lately. A year ago, she was here to visit and didn’t say one word about my ink. I’m planning to have more work done this summer and I’m afraid that when she visits, she’ll be critical again, even though I’m 32, work, and my husband and I own our own home. What can I do to get her to keep her comments at bay? — Tatted In Indiana

Dear Tatted: What you say to your mother is, “You know I love you. Thank you for the body you gave me. I’m sorry you are disappointed with what I have done with it, but in the future please keep negative comments to yourself because they are hurtful.”

Dear Abby: I’m engaged to marry the love of my life. We’ve known each other since we were school-age (we are now 50). It will be a second marriage for us both. He is unaware that I have access to his Facebook and can see that he looks up his ex about once a week. They have been divorced for three years. It bothers me, but I’m hesitant to say anything because I would have to reveal how I know. I absolutely know he loves me. What do I do? — Perturbed In Texas

Dear Perturbed: I can understand why you’re bothered. Successful relationships are built on trust and honest communication, both of which appear to be absent. If you “absolutely know” your fiance loves you, why have you been monitoring him? I think it’s time for full disclosure. Tell him why you felt the need to snoop on him and ask him why he feels the need to check on his ex. It could be curiosity, but if it’s more than that, you are entitled to know.

Dear Abby: Often, we like to pay cash at a restaurant. So our server won’t mistake our intention, we place the money inside the folder with the ends of the cash exposed. More often than not, when the server picks up the folder she or he will say: “Do you need change?” Asking this question seems tacky, and we would prefer something like: “I’ll be back with your change.” My Scottish heritage wants to say: “Every penny!” but manners prevent that. Sometimes we do leave a tip and don’t want change. We say: “Please, keep the change.” What is your response? — Assuming In Arizona

Dear Assuming: I like to smile and say, “Yes, please,” if I don’t want my server to keep it, which is rare.

