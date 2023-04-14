Country artist HARDY drove the success of his hit song "Wait in the Truck" with Lainey Wilson all the way to the Academy of Country Music Awards, where he's the leading nominee. And his duet partner was not far behind, as "Yellowstone" actor and singer-songwriter Wilson earned six nods including female artist of the year and album of the year in nominations announced Thursday. The awards show will be held in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks and airing on Prime Video. Among HARDY's seven nominations are two in the song of the year category: "Wait in the Truck" and "Sand in My Boots," performed by Morgan Wallen and co-written by HARDY (whose real name is Michael Wilson Hardy), Ashley Gorley and Josh Osborne. The most-awarded artist in academy history set another record as Miranda Lambert received her 17th female artist of the year nomination. The Texas native has four other nominations, including entertainer of the year and album of the year for the critical favorite "Palomino." Nominees for entertainer of the year include Lambert, Wallen, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. Ashley McBryde and Jon Pardi are nominated alongside Wilson, Combs and Lambert for album of the year.

Mario, Madonna and Mariah have entered the national audio canon. Madonna's star-making 1984 album, "Like a Virgin," Mariah Carey's 1994 holiday perennial, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and the original 1985 theme from Super Mario Bros. are now in the U.S. National Recording Registry as part of "the defining sounds of the nation's history and culture," the Library of Congress announced this week. Twenty-five albums, singles and other sound artifacts spanning more than a century are being inducted into the registry, from the first known recording of mariachi music in 1908-09 by Cuarteto Coculense to 2012's "Concerto for Clarinet and Chamber Orchestra" by composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich. The Super Mario Bros. music, officially known as the "Ground Theme," written by young Nintendo composer Koji Kondo, becomes the first music from a video game to enter the registry, which called it "the most recognizable video game theme in history." The tune has had countless incarnations, including in the new hit "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Queen Latifah becomes the first female rapper with a recording in the registry with her 1989 album "All Hail the Queen," whose songs include the feminist anthem "Ladies First." Other full albums getting recognition include 1970's "Deja Vu" by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, 1983's "Synchronicity" by the Police, and 1985's "Black Codes (From the Underground)" by jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis. Other singles making the list include Bobby Gentry's "Ode to Billie Joe" (1967), John Lennon's "Imagine" (1971), Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" (1971), John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" (1971) and Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" (1977).

FILE - Lainey Wilson performs during Marty Stuart's 19th Annual Late Night Jam at the Ryman Auditorium on June 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson received six Academy of Country Music Awards nominations, including female artist of the year and album of the year. The awards show will be held in Frisco, Texas, on May 11. (AP Photo by (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)



FILE - Hardy appears at the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas., on April 2, 2023. Hardy Hardy leads the Academy of Country Music Awards nominees with seven including song of the year for "Wait in the Truck," featuring Lainey Wilson. The awards show will be held in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

