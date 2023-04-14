Park Plaza sale final; buyers plan for hub

Park Plaza mall was sold in late March for $25.2 million, according to Pulaski County real estate records.

A limited liability company called University Markham Holdings purchased the mall's four tracts at North University Ave. and Markham Street on March 29 from RSS WFRBS2011-C3- AR PPM, LLC.

University Markham Holdings is affiliated with Florida-based real estate investment company Second Horizon Capital, a spokesman for the company said Thursday. Second Horizon said it purchased the 268,000 square-foot mall in Midtown and has a plan to transform it into a 'community hub' for local businesses and entertainment.

The company has yet to announce specific plans for the property.

The mall's value for property tax purposes was reduced in February 2022 from $50 million to $30 million as part of an agreement reached with a former mall owner and the Pulaski County assessor's office.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Tyson offers workers digital benefits tool

Tyson Foods is offering a centralized health benefits platform for its workers as part of a broader initiative aimed at improving employee well-being, the company said Thursday.

The benefits hub can be accessed by computer or mobile app and will be available in 19 languages, according to the Springdale-based company. The digital tool is provided by Washington-based software company Limeade.

The new platform is part of the company's "Living Well at Tyson Foods" initiative. The company said it recently began to offer longer parental leave, started a pilot program with seven employee health centers, and began a partnership that provides prescription drug savings.

"Our company's success depends on our people and this initiative will place well being at the heart of the team member experience, infusing health and wellness into the workplace," Dr. Claudia Coplein, chief medical officer, Tyson Foods, said in a statement.

Tyson Foods employs about 120,000 workers in the United States.

Shares of Tyson Foods closed at $61.64, up 11 cents or less than 1% in trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $55.81 and as high as $99.54 over the past year.

-- John Magsam

Index up to 770.86 before bank results

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 770.86, up 3.26 points.

"Soft PPI data released early in the day bolstered investors risk appetite as equities rallied ahead of the release of multiple large bank quarterly earnings reports due [this] morning," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.