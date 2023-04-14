NHL Stanley Cup Odds

The puck drops for the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday, April 17. With 16 NHL teams competing in the postseason and only one hoisting Lord Stanleys Cup, now is the time to lock in future bets.
The Bruins, Hurricanes, Golden Knights and Stars are all No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets but the oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook look beyond seeding when listing the odds to win the Cup. Case in point: The Bruins have the best odds at +300 but are followed by the Avalanche (+625), Oilers (+650) and Maple Leafs (+800). The other remaining No. 1 seeds have the fifth-, seventh-, and ninth-best odds with Carolina listed at +900, Las Vegas +1050, and Dallas +1300.
Colorado, last years champion, and Toronto were the only two teams to finish in the top five after being listed there when the initial Stanley Cup odds were released in the preseason. Bostons record-setting season resulted in a major jump from outside the top 10 in the preseason, with odds of +2220, to now being the favorite. Those with the foresight to bet the Bruins in October are sitting on a great potential return given their movement from +2200 to +300. The biggest NHL odds jumpers are the Devils. New Jersey was +8000 in the preseason and are now listed at +950 with a No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
NHL Stanley Cup Winner Odds
Boston Bruins +300
Colorado Avalanche +625
Edmonton Oilers +650
Toronto Maple Leafs +800
Carolina Hurricanes +900
New Jersey Devils +950
Vegas Golden Knights +1050
New York Rangers +1300
Dallas Stars +1300
Tampa Bay Lightning +1900
Minnesota Wild +1900
Los Angeles Kings +1900
Winnipeg Jets +2600
Seattle Kraken +2600
New York Islanders +3200
Florida Panthers +3400
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.