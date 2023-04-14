NHL Stanley Cup Odds

The puck drops for the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday, April 17. With 16 NHL teams competing in the postseason and only one hoisting Lord Stanleys Cup, now is the time to lock in future bets.

The Bruins, Hurricanes, Golden Knights and Stars are all No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets but the oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook look beyond seeding when listing the odds to win the Cup. Case in point: The Bruins have the best odds at +300 but are followed by the Avalanche (+625), Oilers (+650) and Maple Leafs (+800). The other remaining No. 1 seeds have the fifth-, seventh-, and ninth-best odds with Carolina listed at +900, Las Vegas +1050, and Dallas +1300.

Colorado, last years champion, and Toronto were the only two teams to finish in the top five after being listed there when the initial Stanley Cup odds were released in the preseason. Bostons record-setting season resulted in a major jump from outside the top 10 in the preseason, with odds of +2220, to now being the favorite. Those with the foresight to bet the Bruins in October are sitting on a great potential return given their movement from +2200 to +300. The biggest NHL odds jumpers are the Devils. New Jersey was +8000 in the preseason and are now listed at +950 with a No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

NHL Stanley Cup Winner Odds

Boston Bruins +300

Colorado Avalanche +625

Edmonton Oilers +650

Toronto Maple Leafs +800

Carolina Hurricanes +900

New Jersey Devils +950

Vegas Golden Knights +1050

New York Rangers +1300

Dallas Stars +1300

Tampa Bay Lightning +1900

Minnesota Wild +1900

Los Angeles Kings +1900

Winnipeg Jets +2600

Seattle Kraken +2600

New York Islanders +3200

Florida Panthers +3400

