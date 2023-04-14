Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Numerous top recruits expected for Arkansas’ spring scrimmage

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
Braylen Russell (2) rushes the ball for Benton during the annual Salt Bowl against Bryant at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 27, 2022. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/828bowl/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey) ..

Arkansas is expected to host an impressive group of prospects for unofficial visits for Saturday's football scrimmage. 

Some of the notable prospects: 

• '24 RB Nate Palmer, 6-0, 190, of Decatur, Texas

4-star with Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal and Ole Miss offers

• '24 DB Tevis Metcalf, 5-10, 178, of Birmingham (Ala.) Pinson Valley

3-star with Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado and Georgia Tech offers

• '24 OL Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320, of Fort Smith Southside

Has Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State offers

• '25 QB Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 190, of Central Arkansas Christian

Has Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Illinois and Central Arkansas offers

• '25 DL Lance Jackson, 6-5, 250, of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

The 4-star is the brother of Razorbacks defensive end Landon Jackson. He has Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Baylor offers.

• '24 RB Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, of Benton

Consensus 4-star prospect with Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and other offers

• '24 CB Jaden Allen, 5-10, 165, of Aledo, Texas

4-star prospect with Arkansas, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee offers

• '26 DB Tay Lockett , 6-0, 165, of San Diego University City

Received an Arkansas offer during a March 4 visit. He has numerous family members in Arkansas.

• '25 WR Dreyden Garner, 6-0, 185, of San Diego University City

Has Arizona, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and other offers 

• '26 DE Keenan Britt, 6-2, 230, of Oxford, Ala. 

Has Arkansas, Auburn and UCF offers 

• '24 OL Fletcher Westphal, 6-8, 325, of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora

4-star with Arkansas, Georgia, Stanford and Clemson offers. It will be his third visit to Fayetteville.

• '25 DB Zadian Gentry, 6-1, 170, of McKinney, Texas 

On3.com 4-star has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, TCU and other schools 

• '26 OL Cody Taylor, 6-4, 273, of Greenwood

Has Ole Miss and Kentucky offers 

• '24 CB Noreel White, 6-1, 170, of Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin

Consensus 4-star is committed to the Razorbacks

• '24 S Tylan McNichols, 6-0, 205, of Decatur (Miss.) Newton County 

Has Alabama-Birmingham and Western Kentucky offers 

• '24 CB Patrick Broomfield, 6-1, 165, of Clarksdale, Miss. 

3-star with Ole Miss, LSU and Oregon offers 

• '23 DE Quincy Rhodes, 6-6, 260, of North Little Rock 

He is an Arkansas signee

• '23 DL Kaleb James, 6-4, 270, of Mansfield, Texas 

He is an Arkansas signee 

• '23 LB Alex Sanford Jr., 6-2, 235, of Oxford, Miss. 

He is an Arkansas signee

• '27 athlete Talyn Phillips, 6-1, 185, of Poteau, Okla. 

• '25 OL Bradyn Cobain King, 6-2, 290, of Gurdon

Noteworthy: 

• '25 DB Joseph Albright, 5-10, 160 of Houston (Texas) Aldine Eisenhower

He planned to visit but is rescheduling

