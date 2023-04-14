



GOLF

Hovland leads RBC Heritage

Viktor Hovland's round of 7-under 64 at the rain-delayed RBC Heritage on Thursday gave him a first-round lead for a second straight week -- and left Masters champion Jon Rahm eight shots behind and with plenty of work ahead to get into contention after his major victory. Hovland had the lowest of his five career rounds Harbour Town, the tight, tricky Pete Dye layout in Hilton Head Island, S.C. The Norwegian was a stroke ahead of Brian Harman. Jimmy Walker and Aaron Rai were also at 6 under but had not completed their rounds when play was suspended because of darkness at 6:50 p.m. (CST). Six players will conclude their first rounds today. The group at 66 included U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Sungjae Im, Scott Stallings and Joel Dahmen. Rahm, who slipped on his first green jacket just a few days earlier, finished at 1-over 72. He acknowledged the fatigue from Augusta National, and it didn't help that his afternoon included a rain delay of nearly 90 minutes. He never got comfortable on a course he had competed on only once before. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is tied for 15th after a 3-under 68. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) posted a 2-over 73 and Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) turned in a 3-over 74.

FOOTBALL

Commanders to sell for $6B

Dan Snyder has a deal in place to sell the NFL's Washington Commanders for the biggest price paid for a North American professional sports team. A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the team for a record $6.05 billion, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people confirmed the deal was a fully financed, nonexclusive agreement that was not yet signed. Once the deal is approved, Harris would own controlling stakes in teams in three of the four major North American pro sports leagues. He and David Blitzer have owned the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers since 2011 and the NHL's New Jersey Devils since 2013.

BASEBALL

Twins place SS on IL

The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, the day after he was hit in the face by a pitch and needed surgery to reset his bottom four teeth and suture lacerations around his lower lip. The Twins made the move before their game against the New York Yankees. They already had four regular position players on the injured list. "The scar is probably going to be there. It's significant," Manager Rocco Baldelli said. "His bottom four teeth were pushed back." The Twins had quite the scare when the 32-year-old Farmer was knocked to the dirt by a 92 mph fastball that got away from Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning of Minnesota's win on Wednesday. Farmer avoided any fractures to his jaw, which Baldelli said was "probably some sort of miracle."

TENNIS

Djokovic ousted in Monaco

For the third year in a row, Novak Djokovic has been knocked out early at the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco. Playing in only his second match on clay this season after a one-month pause, the top-ranked Serb lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 against Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday. Still adapting to the slow surface, Djokovic struggled with his movement in a sloppy display, dropped his serve eight times and could not find a solution to counter his Italian rival's solid baseline shots. A two-time champion at Monte Carlo, Djokovic lost his opening match on the French Cote d'Azur last year and exited the tournament in the third round in 2021.

HOCKEY

U.S. into world semifinals

Aerin Frankel stopped 18 shots and the United States shut out Germany 3-0 in the women's world hockey championship quarterfinals Thursday in Brampton, Ontario. Amanda Kessel, Hannah Bilka and Abbey Murphy each scored a goal as the Americans booked a spot in the semifinal. German goaltender Sandra Abstreiter made 49 saves in Germany's smallest margin of defeat to the Americans ever. The Americans are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2019 after losses to Canada in 2021 and 2022. The 2020 women's world hockey championship was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

MOTOR SPORTS

Irish rally driver dies in crash

Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said. Police were investigating the full circumstances of the 33-year-old Irish driver's death, which was attributed to "skidding off track," Daniel Saskin, president of the organizing committee of the Croatia Rally, said at a news conference. Hyundai Motorsport said it was "deeply saddened to confirm" Breen's death "following an accident during the pre-event test" for the Croatia Rally. Breen had competed in World Rally Championship events since 2009 for various teams. The event in Croatia was scheduled to start next week. Breen was the son of a former Irish national rally champion and began his career in karting. He won several rally titles at various levels of national and international competitions, and was a regular podium finisher in the World Rally Championship.





Novak Djokovic is shown in this photo. (AP/Kamran Jebreili)





