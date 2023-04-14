100 years ago

April 14, 1923

FORREST CITY -- Gov. T.C. McRae arrived this morning to make a principal address at a two-day school fair, which opened here today. With a parade participated in by 20 schools in St. Francis County, represented by more than 4,000 school children, The March was headed by the Boys Scouts' flag bearer, followed by the Boy Scout drum and bugle corps of 13 pieces. Governor McRae was entertained with a business men's luncheon at Hazen's cafe at noon and addressed the school children and visitors at 2 p.m. at the high school auditorium.

50 years ago

April 14, 1973

Arkansas school districts will receive a windfall of almost $1 million in federal funds for their school lunch programs, state Education Director A. W. Ford disclosed Friday. Ford said the Education Department had received a check for $961,301 from the Agriculture Department. An additional $17,434 will be distributed to nonprofit private schools participating in the Agriculture Department's lunch and breakfast programs.

25 years ago

April 14, 1998

Little Rock will get a $3 million federal loan to pay for street and drainage work. U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the city is guaranteed the loan to pay for work in Community Development Block Grant redevelopment areas, where most residents have low and moderate incomes. Little Rock approached HUD for the loan in 1997 as part of the city Board of Directors' $7.5 million special account for infrastructure projects. Because the loan required federal approval, the city did not have access to the money until now. The HUD-funded projects are in addition to those to be paid for by a $16 million bond issue for infrastructure approved by directors in March.

10 years ago

April 14, 2013

Legendary Nashville producer and songwriter "Cowboy" Jack Clement, chosen last week to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, has some sweet Arkansas memories that inspired him to write at least one song about childhood days in Newport. Clement ... will be inducted into the nonperformer category in a ceremony later this year alongside fellow inductees Kenny Rogers and Bobby Bare.