Prairie Grove School District gets 14 applications for superintendent job

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Fourteen people applied by the March 28 deadline for the Prairie Grove School District's superintendent job, according to Ken James with the search firm McPherson & Jacobson.

The board hired McPherson & Jacobson of Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 17 to conduct the superintendent search after former Superintendent Reba Holmes took a leave of absence Dec. 2 for the remainder of the school year and announced she would retire June 30.

James said the applications came from candidates within the district and state and from out of state.

James, a former Arkansas education commissioner who served before that as superintendent of the Little Rock School District, is the consultant for the superintendent search and is assisted by Megan Duncan, a deputy superintendent with the Fayetteville School District.

James and Duncan will conduct a "complete vetting" of the applications and will present a recommended list of finalists to the School Board during a meeting at the administration building Wednesday.

"We're pleased with the 14 applications," James said. "Some stand out more than others."

The applications will be narrowed to a group meeting the board's criteria for the next superintendent.

"Any recommended finalists we bring in, we are confident that candidate can do the job," James said. "The board decides who will be the best fit."

James said the recommended finalists and a background of each person will be presented in open session Wednesday. The School Board then will go into executive session to watch videos submitted by the finalists and discuss which applicants to bring on campus for interviews.

James said all candidates were asked to submit a video where they respond to the same three questions within a time limit.

"This is an opportunity to put a name with a face and to see how they present themselves and how they come across," he said.

The board will return to public session to announce the applicants they want to interview. Those interviews are tentatively scheduled for the first week of May.

Each candidate will spend a full day in the district, James said. They will tour the schools and meet with the four stakeholder groups -- teachers, administrators, classified employees and students -- for about an hour each.

Later in the afternoon, each candidate will have dinner with the board, including the candidate's spouse, in an informal atmosphere and then will meet in a closed two-hour interview with the board.

"It's a long day for everybody," James said. "Each one goes through the exact process each day."

The new superintendent is expected to begin the job July 1, according to the job description.

Holmes' announcement of her retirement came two days after a controversial video on school security was shown to teachers during professional development time. The video was shown as a memorial to those who were killed during a fictitious school shooting at a Prairie Grove school. The video used photos of Prairie Grove teachers or their children as victims in the shooting.

Pete Joenks has served as interim superintendent since Holmes went on leave. The school district has about 2,200 students in prekindergarten through high school, according to the job description.