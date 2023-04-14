PREP SPRING SPORTS NOTEBOOK

BASEBALL

Griffins at ‘home’ at West Fork

Ozark Catholic doesn’t have a field to play its home games, so the Griffins have spent a lot of time on the road since they began their baseball program three years ago.

Even Ozark Catholic’s only “home” games of the season were played at West Fork, more than 20 miles away from its Tontitown campus. The Griffins, however, made the most of it by sweeping a 1A-1 West Conference doubleheader over Mulberry with 14-2 and 14-5 victories Tuesday.

“It makes things more time-consuming,” first-year coach Joe Jester said. “But we really haven’t thought much of it. We know this has been the case all the time, but nobody complains about it. So it’s no big issue. “We just have some guys that have fun and work hard.”

Ozark Catholic (3-5, 2-4) does have a practice field, but there’s no dirt there at the moment. Jester, who played college baseball at Arkansas in the mid-1990s, said it’s a work in progress to eventually convert it to a playing field in the future.

Jester said the field is starting to show wear and tear on it as a result of practices, but there is a person who does a good job of keeping the grass mowed. In the meantime, the Griffins’ road show continues.

“The players seem to take things in stride,” Jester said. “It doesn’t seem to affect their play too much.”

Ozark Catholic will resume league play this afternoon with a doubleheader at Decatur.

— Henry Apple

TRACK AND FIELD

Kansas Relays await some Lady Tigers

Bentonville girls track coach Randy Ra-maker has assembled a number of relays teams that will participate in the Kansas Relays this weekend.

The group of Lady Tigers will be highlighted by their 3,200-meter team of senior Allison Fernstrom, freshman Hannah Hanson, junior Devyn O’Daniel and senior Madison Galindo. The four combined to win the event during last week’s Whitey Smith Relay Carnival at Rogers with a blistering time of 9 minutes, 28.33 seconds.

The team not only broke a meet record in that event, but that time also surpasses the current overall state record time of 9:31.46 set by Bentonville in 2016 — a time that Bentonville barely missed during last year’s Meet of Champs.

“You don’t just say you’re going to run at the Kansas Relays,” Ramaker said. “You have to declare for the events, then they have to accept you. And there’s going to be another team there that runs the 4x800 in about the same time.

“It should be a fun experience. We have thrown some teams together and we’ll see what they can do. Hopefully the weather will be fine and it will be a decent meet.”

In addition to the relay teams, Galindo will run as an individual in the girls 1,600, as well as Paisley Hight in the 300 hurdles. Bentonville will also have its trio of Emelia Thurston, Morgan Langley and Celeste Puga in the long jump.

— Henry Apple

SOFTBALL

Mansfield rolling after basketball

It took the Lady Tigers a few games to make the transition from the basketball court to the red dirt softball field, but Mansfield is clicking now.

“We got off to a bit of a slow start,” Lady Tigers coach Donnie Eveld said. “I have 11 girls that played basketball, so I needed them out of basketball mode and into softball model. Once they did that, we’ve been playing well.”

The Lady Tigers (16-3) carried a 12-game win streak into games Thursday night against Magazine and today against Alma. But the game Mansfield has had circled on the calendar is Monday’s home game against a powerful Lavaca squad.

Last season Lavaca claimed a 1-0 win against Mansfield in the 2A-West Regional championship, so the Lady Tigers are anxious for the rematch.

“They are a good squad,” Eveld said of the Golden Arrows. “They have a good pitcher that comes at you. They are a tough team for sure.”

Mansfield also fits that description led by pitcher Alyson Edwards, who is 14-2 with a 1.268 ERA in the circle, and leads the team in batting with a .568 average and has seven home runs.

“It’s always nice to have somebody that you don’t have to worry about either in the hitting lineup or in the circle,” Eveld said of Edwards. “She’s going to get the job done. Her mentality is, ‘I’m going to finish.’ You know what you’re going to get with her every time. You’re going to get the best she’s got.”

Brooklyn Adams and Skylynn Harris are also big bats in the lineup. Harris missed all of last season after tearing an ACL in the final basketball game of the season. She is hitting .469 on the season.

— Chip Souza

Lavaca loses star catcher

Sophomore Kyla Force was having a breakout season for the Golden Arrows until she was injured sliding into third base against Johnson County Westside last week. Force suffered a season-ending injury with a broken leg.

Lavaca coach Randy Hogan said losing Force, who was batting .500 with 19 RBI when she was injured, has caused a massive lineup shuffle heading into the final weeks before postseason play begins. Hogan has moved shortstop Mayli Stockton to catcher and made several other adjustments, including moving a freshman into the starting lineup.

“Mayli was an all-state player last year at shortstop as a freshman,” Hogan said. “I’ve never had that happen before. But when she played travel ball she was a catcher, so she stepped in. Losing Kyla, we lost a great glove, but she was also our leading hitter. It’s a huge loss for us. But some of the other kids have stepped up and they’ve done well. But you can’t replace her, you just try to manage the best you can.”

Lavaca (12-2) will also lean on star pitcher Hannah Winchester, who twirled three consecutive shutouts in last year’s regional championship run. Winchester is 13-0 with a 1.615 ERA and 151 strikeouts heading into Monday’s big road game in Mansfield, pitting two of Class 2A’s strongest teams. Hogan is in his second stint as Lavaca’s coach. He led the program back in the middle 2000s before going into administration full-time. But after two previous softball coaches left the district, Hogan was asked to return to the dugout and he jumped at the chance.

“Our AD asked me if I would come back when the job came open and I said you bet,” Hogan said. “With this group of kids and this group of parents, I was glad to get the opportunity.”

— Chip Souza

SOCCER

Farmington, Clarksville set for showdown

The biggest game in the 4A West Conference will unfold tonight when Farmington visits Clarksville in a rematch of the boys state championship game from last spring. Farmington beat Clarksville 4-3 in the championship game last season and the teams are tied for first place with similar 3-0 records in league play this year. Farmington is 5-2-1 overall after beating Dardanelle 4-1 on Monday.

“This game is an opportunity to test ourselves and to see where we’re at at this point,” Farmington coach Ian Biggs said. Biggs arrived from Mountain Home as an assistant to take over as head coach this year of the Cardinals. Biggs said it’s been a smooth transition with players like seniors Jorge Cervantes and Caleb Blakely, a starting forward on the Cardinals basketball team. Cervantes leads the team with 12 goals and six assists.

“We’ve got a great group of guys and four or five seniors with great leadership qualities,” Biggs said. “They want to be good and they want to be coached. They support each other and hold each other accountable. I really enjoy coaching this team.”

Clarksville (7-2-1) rebounded to beat Huntsville 8-0 and Gentry 7-0 after losing 4-2 to Class 6A Fort Smith Southside 4-2 in a non-conference game last week.

— Rick Fires

Lady Saints on the move

Shiloh Christian faces Gentry tonight in an important matchup in the 4A-West Conference.

It’s Senior Night at Champions Stadium and the winner will increase its chance of hosting a first-round game for the conference tournament that begins April 27. Shiloh Christian and Gentry are currently tied for third in the league standings.

“This is a big one for us,” Shiloh Christian coach Denise Bonanno said. “Gentry is well-coached and they’re physical. It should be an exciting match.”

After tonight, Shiloh Christian will have only two league games remaining, against Farmington on April 20 and Prairie Grove on April 24. Shiloh Christian enters the Gentry game with some momentum after shutout wins over Clarksville (5-0) and Berryville (7-0) and a close loss to Dardanelle (2-1). Bonnano has two daughters on the team, sophomore Bella Bonanno and senior goal keeper Brooklyn Bonanno. Sophomore Gabby Bradshaw leads Shiloh Christian (3-3 overall, 2-1) with six goals on the season after moving into a striker position. Bella Bonanno has four goals on the year and she leads the team with seven assists. Brooklyn Bonanno has three shutouts in goal.

Gabby Bradshaw had three goals and Bella Bonannon a goal and four assists in the win over Berryville on Monday. Bradshaw and Bella Bonnano each had two goals in the win over Clarksville.

— Rick Fires

RIVER VALLEY

Alma honors longtime coach

Alma named its track and field complex at the Intermediate School in honor of former coach Tom McMurray last week prior to the Airedale Relays.

McMurray coached track for 32 years at Alma and was an assistant football coach as well during that time.

McMurray’s track teams won nine conference championships and state titles in 2004, 2005, and 2009.

The Pointers Relays will be held at Van Buren’s track and field complex on Friday with 24 schools being represented.

The first Pointer Relays were held on April 9, 1968, at Blakemore Field. Just three days later, the Pointer Holiday Invitational was the first track meet held at night under the lights.

The track is now located at the high school after Blakemore Field underwent a renovation in 2017.

The McDonald’s Relays at Southside will be held on Thursday, April 20.

The McDonald’s Relay is one of the oldest high school track meets in the state. It began as the Fort Smith Invitational in 1942.

— Leland Barclay

Classic finish caps rivalry

Wednesday night’s baseball rivalry game between Northside and Southside at Forsgren Field marked the final Battle of Rogers Avenue for the school year.

Northside scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 6-5 win over Southside at Forsgren Field.

“It was a nail-biter, but you don’t expect anything less when it’s a rival game, then you add on it’s a conference game and we’re battling for that last spot right now,” Northside coach Will Hankins said.

After a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh, Northside turned a double play to preserve the lead.

“We misplayed a ball in the outfield, that hurt us obviously,” Southside coach Dale Harpenau said. “Give credit to Northside, they found a way to get it done in the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh, we had a runner at first and hit a ball hard right at them. Two feet either way, it’s probably through and we’re at first and third with nobody out. Instead, they turn a double play.” The game was back and forth early before the Grizzlies erased Southside’s 5-4 lead in the final inning.

Tuesday, Southside won 9-3, scoring five runs over the final two innings to secure the win.

Southside leads the all-time series 58-30.

— Leland Barclay