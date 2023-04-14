Rays rally, tie modern-day record with 13-0 start

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- After going unbeaten against four teams with losing records, the Tampa Bay Rays are headed to Toronto to try setting Major League Baseball's post-1900 record for consecutive wins at a season's start.

"We're a small-market team and people around the league not all the time have great things to say about us, but we play together," Manuel Margot said through a translator after the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 9-3 Thursday for a 13-0 start.

Tampa Bay rallied in a seven-run fifth inning that Harold Ramirez began and capped with doubles, and the Rays matched the 13-win start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers.

The only longer opening streak was 20-0 by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association. The Rays have won all but two of the games by four or more runs and have outscored opponents 101-30 with the most runs in the big leagues and the fewest allowed.

"When you do something like that you're playing really well," Manager Kevin Cash said. "There's not one part of our game right now that we don't feel good about."

Playing before a crowd of 21,175, the largest at Tropicana Field since opening day, the Rays set a team record for winning streak at any point in a season by topping a 12-game run in June 2004. The streak includes series against Detroit, Washington and Oakland.

Boston, held to four hits, has lost 13 consecutive games at the Trop.

"They pitch when they need to pitch. They put the ball in play and they drive guys in," Christian Arroyo said.

Rays starter Jeffrey Springs left two pitches into the fourth inning with what the team said was ulnar neuritis, inflammation of the ulnar nerve that causes numbness or weakness. He was relieved after throwing a 79.8 mph changeup and a 83.5 mph to Justin Turner, then looking at his hand and elbow.

"The pitch prior, kind of just felt a little bit of something in the elbow, forearm area," Springs said. "It was kind of hard to pinpoint."

He said the sensation felt like a shock rather than pain and he planned to get imaging today. Cash said Springs is likely to miss at least one start.

"Hopefully, it's just a nerve thing that kind of flared up," Springs said. "I didn't feel anything pop or anything like that."

Tampa Bay trailed 3-1 in the fifth against the Red Sox. Ramirez started the big rally with a double off Corey Kluber (0-3) and broke open the game with a three-run double against Richard Bleier.

ORIOLES 8, ATHLETICS 7 Adley Rutschman led off the ninth against Trevor May (2-1) with his first game-ending home run. Ryan Mountcastle's sixth home run sparked a four-run third. Oakland pulled even behind Brent Rooker, who homered twice and drove in five runs.

TIGERS 3, BLUE JAYS 1 Javier Baez was benched after a baserunning gaffe and Spencer Turnbull pitched five solid innings as Detroit avoided a three-game sweep by beating Toronto. Zach McKinstry drove in the go-ahead run and Jake Rogers had two hits and an RBI as Detroit snapped a six-game skid.

TWINS 11, YANKEES 2 Michael A. Taylor, rookie Edouard Julien and Carlos Correa hit consecutive home runs in a nine-run first inning, and Minnesota routed New York. Taylor homered twice and drove in four runs from the No. 9 spot in the batting order. Joe Ryan (3-0) struck out 10 while allowing 1 run and 3 hits over 7 innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 5, CARDINALS 0 Rookie Jordan Walker's hitting streak ended at 12 games when he went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts as Pittsburgh blanked St. Louis. The 20-year-old tied the record for longest hitting streak at the start of a career by a player 20 or younger, set by Eddie Murphy, who hit in 12 consecutive games with the Philadelphia Athletics from Aug. 26, 1912, to Sept. 5, 1912.

REDS 6, PHILLIES 2 Wil Myers hit a pair of run-scoring singles. Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and Jose Barrero drove in runs for Cincinnati in a victory over Philadelphia.





Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 2

PIttsburgh 5, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee at San Diego, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa By 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 7

Minnesota 11, NY Yankees 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 1





