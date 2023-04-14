Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 4-11 (36.4%)

MEET 158-527 (30%)

LEE'S LOCK June Gloom in the third

BEST BET Easy Action in the eighth

LONG SHOT Signofthecross in the fifth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

COROMANDEL** was narrowly defeated in a clear second-place finish against state-bred rivals, and the steadily-improving filly keeps a leading rider. STAR OF TOMORROW showed early speed in an improved fourth-place finish, and she is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks. GRANDMA BELLE had to overcome a slow start in an improved fourth-place effort, and she is adding blinkers and becomes a big threat with a good break from the gate.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Coromandel;Arrieta;Schultz;5-2

1 Star of Tomorrow;Baze;Mason;7-2

3 Grandma Belle;Michel;Martin;9-2

2 Peaceful Moment;Asmussen;Asmussen;5-1

5 Honeycamp;De La Cruz;Cates;8-1

6 Brooke's All In;Harr;Dixon;10-1

7 Twinkling Irish;Medellin;Milligan;10-1

9 Rowdy Daisy;Cabrera;Smith;10-1

8 Preordained;HTorres;Martin;20-1

2 Purse $27,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

SPACE ODESSEY*** lost a late lead in a strong runner-up finish when making his first start for the leading stable, and he is likely to appreciate a fast racing surface. JINGLE has competitive Beyer figures and he is taking a significant drop in class. PRIMER DIMER earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure in a front-running third-place against slightly better.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Space Odessey;Torres;Diodoro;2-1

3 Jingle;Saez;Lauer;7-2

2 Primer Dimer;Castillo;Asmussen;5-2

5 Major Kong;HTorres;Martin;5-1

6 Zoffa;Pedroza;Shorter;10-1

1 Generator;Harr;Vance;12-1

7 Egomaniac;Wales;Mason;20-1

8 Stud Puppy;Medellin;Zito;20-1

3 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

JUNE GLOOM**** has been beaten less than one length in consecutive sprint races, and the class dropper has landed in an unusually soft claiming race. TAPPIN FORA DANCE crossed the wire second-best only two races back at Fair Grounds, and he does own a win at Oaklawn. COST BASIS is dropping to the lowest price of his career, and he has more early speed than he has shown recently.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 June Gloom;Torres;Diodoro;1-1

3 Tappin Fora Dance;Baze;Romero;5-1

7 Cost Basis;Jordan;Martin;4-1

4 Crystal Crescent;Pusac;Hewitt;9-2

8 Morning Snow;Cabrera;Pish;15-1

5 Sahm Tequila;Gallardo;Litfin;15-1

2 Shanghai's Dream;Asmussen;Asmussen;15-1

1 Meet Joe;Eramia;Owens;20-1

4 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

WREAKING HAVOC*** has sprinted competitively against more talented runners at the meeting, and she is back at her best distance after a dull two-turn try on a sloppy track. FLASH OF CHEROKEE was forwardly placed in an improved third-place finish, and the first-place finisher came back to defeat winners. LORI'S EYES was beaten less than a length after setting the pace, and she has finished in the money without making the early lead.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Wreaking Havoc;Zimmerman;Shirer;8-5

2 Flash of Cherokee;Jordan;Jordan;9-5

3 Lori's Eyes;De La Cruz;Martin;5-1

7 Nelly Larkin;Cabrera;Smith;6-1

4 Destiny's Dream;Torres;Prather;10-1

9 May Disco;Gallardo;Westermann;20-1

8 Truebluegirl;Saez;Quinonez;20-1

1 Quarantined;Medellin;Milligan;20-1

5 Miss Double;Garcia;Altamirano;30-1

5 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

SIGNOFTHECROSS** has not raced since September, but he typically fires a good race when fresh, and he is showing five weeks of encouraging breezes. BLACK STORM is dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career for the leading trainer, and he is likely going to be favored to win for the 13th time. BEND IN THE RIVER has contested the pace in consecutive second-place finishes against similar.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Signofthecross;Cabrera;Richard;10-1

3 Black Storm;Torres;Diodoro;2-1

5 Bend in the River;Saez;McKnight;5-2

9 Lookin for Loki;Arrieta;Loy;3-1

1 Atras;Pusac;Hewitt;12-1

4 J.E.'s Handmedown;Asmussen;Asmussen;8-1

2 Rock N June Bug;Wales;Petalino;20-1

8 Leslie's Gold;Baze;Lund;15-1

6 Orbital Starr;Medellin;Prather;30-1

6 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

TRUMPENCE** recorded a determined sprint victory two races back, and he is taking a slight drop after chasing an honest pace in a third-place route finish. NEWS BOX easily defeated $7,500 claiming rivals, and the 11-race winner was claimed by a stable having a terrific meeting. SAND MOUNTAIN has shown excellent speed in winning three of his past four races, and his Beyer figures are fast enough to defeat this better field.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Trumpence;Asmussen;Hollendorfer;5-2

6 News Box;Arrieta;Schultz;3-1

8 Sand Mountain;Hughes;Schlenk;7-2

2 Wesleyan;Murrill;Vance;9-2

7 Principe Guilherme;Castillo;Asmussen;5-1

3 Stormin Hongkong;Zimmerman;Westermann;12-1

1 Whooping Jay;Eramia;Petalino;15-1

5 Otis Otis Otis;Jordan;Puhl;20-1

7 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

VEGAS BLUE** finished second while better than six lengths clear of third in her second start after a long layoff, and she is dropping in price. TOTAL DISCRETION hit the board in both races this season at Fair Grounds, and she is back on dirt after a disappointing race at Turfway. ELI'S GIRL is fit following several front-running route races, and new trainer Todd Jordan has good numbers with his first-back claims.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Vegas Blue;Asmussen;Asmussen;5-2

10 Total Discretion;Arrieta;Shirer;9-2

4 Eli's Girl;Jordan;Jordan;4-1

7 Bayshore Foxes;Castillo;Villafranco;5-1

8 Funtimegirl;Torres;Prather;10-1

13 Tribal Spirit;Castillo;Asmussen;9-2

2 No Drama Momma;Murrill;Hartman;12-1

3 Mo Silver;Garcia;Morse;15-1

6 Singing Emma;De La Cruz;Loy;15-1

11 Kancancutie;Harr;Cates;15-1

1 Stormy Sunrise;Medellin;Jackson;30-1

12 Courageous Cappen;Saez;Cline;20-1

9 Half Scout;HTorres;Cline;30-1

8 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

EASY ACTION**** lost a late lead in a clear runner-up finish, and the beaten odds-on favorite is a consistent sprinter with the best of connections. CALL ME Q defeated maiden allowance rivals at Fair Grounds by 11 widening lengths, and the quick colt is a repeat candidate if able to duplicate the effort at a different track and in tougher company. PROTEGE has raced competitively in quality races for 3-year-olds, and he may be better sprinting than around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Easy Action;Santana;Casse;7-5

1 Call Me Q;Zimmerman;Tracy;9-5

9 Protege;Cabrera;Moquett;6-1

7 Ryvit;Asmussen;Asmussen;8-1

2 Rocking Rocket;Torres;Lukas;12-1

4 Commerce Comet;Castillo;Asmussen;12-1

6 Axton;Arrieta;Von Hemel;20-1

3 American Outlaw;Eramia;Fincher;20-1

8 Mister Muldoon;Pedroza;Robertson;30-1

9 Purse $104,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

COURTNEY FAY* was a troubled third at this level only two races back, and she found the winner's circle when last ridden by today's leading rider. C.C. HARBOR has broke slowly in both of her races in 2023, and a clean break will make her difficult to beat from an inside post. LITTLE ROCKER has won two of her past three sprint races at Oaklawn, and she is bred to carry her speed this far.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Courtney Fay;Torres;Durham;5-2

1 C.C. Harbor;Harr;Cates;3-1

11 Little Rocker;Pedroza;Morse;5-1

6 War Music;Medellin;Riecken;6-1

3 Mocha Kiss;Jordan;Stuart;10-1

7 Early Dismissal;Quinonez;Witt;15-1

4 Gold Strategy;Arrieta;Hornsby;12-1

13 She Be Sheehan;Santana;Prather;10-1

2 Marciamarciamarcia;Wales;Adcock;15-1

12 Dancin N Thepulpit;Saez;Cates;20-1

9 Haythere Jogeegirl;Santana;Prather;20-1

10 Guest in My Heart;De La Cruz;Altamirano;30-1

8 Fortibug;Zimmerman;Moysey;30-1