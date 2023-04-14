Rogers Executive Airport to acquire more land amid ongoing growth on northeast side of town

ROGERS -- Rogers plans to acquire more land near the Rogers Executive Airport.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of 4.36 acres near Etris Drive, just west of the airport, from the Weiser Family Revocable Trust.

The land is the first of two tracts the airport is looking to add amid recent projects on the northeast side of town, airport manager David Krutsch said.

The airport plans to use funds allocated under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, from which the facility receives about $762,000 each year and had saved about $1.5 million as of November, according to Krutsch.

A total of $250,000 is appropriated for the acquisition. The property was appraised at $225,000, according to the city resolution.

The airport requested an additional $25,000 for expenses related to the purchase.

Two contracts with North Little Rock-based firm Garver were approved by the council in recent months -- one related to the reconstruction of the airport's taxiway lighting and airfield electrical vault and another for land acquisition support services.

A large expansion project at the airport was completed in early 2022, and hangar development projects are also in the works in order to keep up with demand, Krutsch said.

The city's 2023 budget for the airport estimates just over $1 million in revenue, $922,763 in expenses and capital projects and a $103,237 surplus.