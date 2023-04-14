Rotations slowing along line for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- All the experimentation on the University of Arkansas offensive line for the first couple of weeks of football spring practices has slowed way down.

It appears position coach Cody Kennedy has settled on four first-team positions and is still working with a few guys at right guard as the Razorbacks head into the final couple of practices of spring.

Veteran returners Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer seem pretty entrenched at left guard and center, respectively. Redshirt sophomore Devon Manuel has been constant with the top unit at left tackle for a couple of weeks, while sophomore Patrick Kutas has begun to stick at right tackle.

Redshirt junior transfer Joshua Braun, redshirt freshman E'Marion Harris and senior Ty'Kieast Crawford have been splitting time with the top group at the right guard spot played by Limmer most of last season.

"The first couple weeks they were just trying to move guys around, see what everybody could do," Limmer said after practice No. 13 of spring drills Thursday.

"You know, they had Brady moving out to either tackle just to make sure he could do it if worse comes to worst. He's pretty much solidified at left guard. I know they like Dev at left tackle and Kutas has been playing a lot at right tackle, and there's still a rotation at right guard with Braun, Ty'Kieast and E'Marion right now.

"I'd say as far as rotations, those have slowed down a little bit."

At various times, at least four or five other linemen have taken reps with quarterback KJ Jefferson and the other starters, and some players have worked at both guard and tackle for much of spring. Harris and redshirt freshman Andrew Chamblee have gotten first-team work as the Razorbacks looked for their top combinations in a major year of transition.

Not only is new offensive coordinator Dan Enos installing new schemes, the offensive front is losing more front-line personnel than it has in years, with the departures of sixth-year Dalton Wagner, fourth-year Ricky Stromberg and fourth-year Luke Jones, who accounted for 97 starts between them.

The only position that has remained constant has been center, where Limmer's immersion at the spot started for the Liberty Bowl last December after Stromberg, a four-year starter, declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of the bowl.

"I wouldn't say I'm 100% comfortable there yet, but this spring has been great just getting an idea of what to do and everything and all the calls with this new offense going in," Limmer said.

"I'd say I thought I played pretty well in the Kansas game, the Liberty Bowl, with center. It's definitely a lot different. Kansas kind of played four-down, but now I'm having to learn odd, mint, even, all these different fronts. It's definitely a lot more difficult than the Kansas game, but I'm getting more comfortable with it."

The Razorbacks are still running a run-pass option offense with Enos, but Jefferson has been under center a bit more than he had been under coordinator Kendal Briles the past three seasons. Additionally, Arkansas is utilizing more tight end personnel and even some two-back sets in the new schemes.

"I think Dan is bringing a lot more to the table, tight end wise," redshirt freshman tight end Ty Washington said Thursday. "It's a lot more on our plate to pick up on, which we love a challenge in the tight end room.

"So it's going to be great to see what we can do with it coming up this season and see how we take off with it, to be honest."

On the offensive front, Kutas at right tackle has been the most significant wrinkle, as the 6-5, 303-pound sophomore from Memphis was a backup guard and center last season. He's also one of the top backup centers this year, as Coach Sam Pittman likes to be very deep at that spot.

"Obviously it's going to take a little more time," Limmer said of the Kutas move. "He just started playing there last week, so he's had a week of practice at it. Run game, he's doing a great job. He's real physical.

"I mean, you can put Kutas anywhere, and he's going to be physical in the run game. It's just a matter of getting those tackle sets down going up against these D-ends, getting his pass set and his hands right. He's figuring it out."

The changes on the front through the first three-plus weeks of spring were somewhat dizzying.

"There's been a bunch of rotation early this spring as far as offensive line goes," Limmer said. "Kind of every day playing next to somebody new was a little challenging. But like I said, things have kind of slowed down and we're getting more comfortable about where we are.

"As far as offense with Enos and scheme, it's a little bit different spots wise, but all the same schemes with inside zone, outside zone, counters, powers and those sorts of things."

Also speaking Thursday were senior safety Hudson Clark and senior defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, a transfer from Missouri, who explained how the nickname "Tree" was given to him.

"It's a long story, and it's really a misunderstanding stemming from high school," Jeffcoat said of his days at Irmo High School outside Columbia, S.C.

"My D-line coach from high school misunderstood what I was saying because I had a deeper voice. He asked me what's my name? I was like, 'Tra.' He asked me again, 'Your name's Tree?' I said, 'No, it's Tra.'

'Tree?' 'Tra.' So, whole misunderstanding. Everybody started laughing around me, all my peers. They were like, 'Hey, that's your new nickname. It'll stick with you.' So it was up ever since."

Jeffcoat called the depth at defensive end "heavy" for the Hogs.

"We've got a lot of talented guys," he said. "A lot of guys are making a lot of plays. Coach Deke Adams is doing a great job of coaching us, coaching our technique, so I'm really feeling confident in us as a D-line, as a unit, and also as a defense."

Clark was asked about all the changes that have come with a new defensive coordinator in Travis Williams and new secondary coaches Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson.

"It's been kind of difficult but at the same time awesome just because they brought a different energy in," Clark said. "They're high energy, flying around the field. So it's just fun to hear them talk to us, communicate with us and just kind of like let us go play out there, let us communicate with each other and have fun out on the field."

The Razorbacks, who worked in shoulder pads and shorts on a warm afternoon with temperatures in the high 70s on Thursday, will conduct their 14th practice today. Arkansas will wrap up the spring session with the Red-White spring showcase Saturday at noon at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.