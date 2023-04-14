BASEBALL

BOONEVILLE 11, ALMA 2 Brooks Herrera and Dax Goff both had three hits in a nine-run rout for Booneville (12-4). Jace Washburn, who got the win after allowing 7 hits and striking out 5 in 7 innings, Rylen Ray and Rhett Nietert both ended with two hits apiece for the Bearcats.

BRYANT 7, MAUMELLE 4 Gideon Motes went 3 for 4 to lead Bryant (12-5) to a victory at home. Jordan Knox, E.J. Keith, J.T. Allen, Hudson Thomason, Braxton Speer and Hank Penfield all notched hits for the Hornets.

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 7, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 5 Braden Brown was 3 for 4 with 3 runs batted in as Camden Harmony Grove (16-5) prevailed over the Tigers. Gunner Launius and Bryce Holeman both were 2 for 4 for the Hornets.

COTTER 19, NORFORK 3 Will Morris led the way with two hits and four runs batted in a dominant outing for Cotter (12-2). Kolby Vinson, Ty Tilton, Drew Jackson and Hudson Adams all ripped two hits each for the Warriors.

RECTOR 14, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 3 Brett Fair and Drew Henderson each had three hits as Rector (11-2, 9-2 2A-3) blasted the Warriors. Landon Haywood drove in four runs as well for the Cougars, who got two hits each from Cooper Rabjohn, Kameron Jones and Jackson Hill.

VAN BUREN 10, GRAVETTE 7 Caleb Adams was 2 for 2 with 3 runs batted in as Van Buren (7-8) overcame four errors to take down the Tigers. Malachi Henry and Clark Seeger both had two hits for the Pointers.

SOFTBALL

BAUXITE 10, MALVERN 0 M.J. Bermingham gave up 2 hits and struck out 8 in 5 innings to boost Bauxite (16-3), which has won 11 games in a row. Bermingham also hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Lady Miners. In addition, Bryley Bowman, Jaycee McClellan, Kaci West and Emma King all had two hits each for Bauxite.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 10, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 0 Brooklyn White pitched a perfect game to push Central Arkansas Christian (8-2, 4-0 2A-5) to a shutout. White had 12 strikeouts but also went 3 for 4 with a home run and 4 runs batted in for the Lady Mustangs. Ella Blakely was 4 for 4, Kayla Meyers was 3 for 4, and Kindle Walker finished 2 for 4 for CAC.

COTTER 12, GREEN FOREST 0 (5) Kenna Collins had three hits in a blowout for Cotter (11-0). Jadyn Tucker and Emma Jones recorded two hits while Zoe Donahue gave up 4 hits and struck out 7 in 5 innings for the Lady Warriors.

FARMINGTON 6, PEA RIDGE 5 Morgan Uher and Katie Fleming both smacked home runs for Farmington (13-1, 3-1 4A-1), which stormed back to win. Uher's walk-off, two-run homer in the 11th inning won it for the Lady Cardinals, who also got a pair of stolen bases from Reese Shirey. Zaylee Warden, Emory Bowlin and Abigail Rogers all finished with two hits apiece for Pea Ridge (12-6, 3-1).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 4, ROGERS 3 Anniston Reith went seven innings and struck out four to help Har-Ber (10-3, 9-1 6A-West) put an end to the Lady Mounties' 14-game winning streak. Reith was also 2 for 3, as was Kylie Burris, for the Lady Wildcats, who've won nine straight games. Lauryn Heinle had two hits to lead Rogers (20-3, 7-2).

TEXARKANA 9, HOPE 0 Macie Lee struck out 10 in 7 innings and went 2 for 4 at the plate to power Texarkana (6-8) past the Lady Bobcats. The Ladybacks had 12 hits in the victory.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 13, BIGELOW 2 Drew Grumbles was dominant with 12 strikeouts as Episcopal Collegiate (8-6, 4-0 2A-5) remained in first place in the conference by beating down the Panthers on the road. Grumbles, along with his brother Hunter, had home runs and three runs batted in for the Wildcats. Andrew Johnston also went 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored in the win.

FAYETTEVILLE 7, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 0 Landon Schaefer gave up five hits and struck out 11 in a rout for Fayetteville (13-5, 6-4 6A-West). Parker Wright added a two-run home run for the Bulldogs.

LONOKE 6, PLEASANT GROVE, TEXAS 4 Jaxon Ingle recorded 6 strikeouts and allowed 6 hits in 4 innings to power Lonoke (18-2) to a big nonconference victory. Cole Spears got the save after striking out five in three innings of relief. Steele Eaves and Jonathan Lewis each had two hits for the Jackrabbits, who battled back from a 4-0, first-inning deficit.