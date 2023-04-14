Saline County doctor sentenced to 102 months for role in prescription fraud ring

A Saline County doctor indicted in 2020 on charges that he helped defraud the nation's military insurer out of millions of dollars was sentenced Wednesday to 102 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of more than $4.6 million.

Joe David May, also known as "Jay May," of Alexander, was found guilty following a six-day trial in June on 22 counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, violating the anti-kickback statute, lying to the FBI, falsifying records, and aggravated identity theft. May, 41, was accused of "rubber-stamping" 226 prescriptions for expensive compounded drugs that were billed to TRICARE, the nation's military health insurer, in 2015 and 2016, and of lying to the FBI and falsifying records to cover up his involvement when the scheme began to unravel.

Prosecutors said that over the life of the scheme, May pocketed thousands of dollars in kickbacks for his participation and that he lied to FBI investigators and produced falsified records in an attempt to make the prescriptions look legitimate. Following the execution of search warrants at compounding pharmacies around the country, May visited the FBI Little Rock office to answer questions about his prescriptions, claiming he only signed prescriptions for people he evaluated and denying he received kickbacks.

After May got a subpoena for prescriptions and related records, he turned over only a small number of the prescriptions he signed and fabricated medical records to make it seem like the drug recipients were really his patients. Finally, as trial approached, May tried to characterize a $5,000 cash kickback as Oaklawn winnings from the 2015 Arkansas Derby.

May, accompanied by his attorney, Patrick Benca of Little Rock, arrived at court with some two dozen family members and supporters in tow. U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker said that under U.S. sentencing guidelines, May's recommended sentencing range was 168 to 210 months in prison. Arguing for a lighter sentence, Benca said that although May was responsible for signing hundreds of prescriptions that resulted in over $4.6 million in revenue, no evidence was ever produced to suggest that he had personally profited.

"There was never really any type of benefit," Benca said. "He wasn't taking money and buying cars, he wasn't taking money and buying vehicles ... there's such an absence of what people typically do when they enter into a criminal enterprise and that is to gain something from it."

Benca said there was no evidence of a financial windfall in the family bank accounts. In earlier testimony, May's wife, Jenna, testified that since 2012 she had handled the family finances and would have known if there was any outside money going through the family accounts. She said May's spending habits never changed during the time of the conspiracy.

"I have an Excel spreadsheet from 2012," she said. "I can tell you any bills since 2012."

Arguing for a guideline sentence, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Morgan said the amount of benefit May personally received was secondary to the overall harm caused by the scheme. Morgan said May, like most of his co-defendants, made a comfortable living in the medical profession.

"This wasn't life-changing money," Morgan said. "This was walking around money. It's true for him and it's true for the others. Everyone was gainfully employed."

Morgan said, however, "the fact that someone was tempted by relatively little money speaks not to mitigation but instead speaks to corruptibility."

The question, he said, was not the benefit to the defendants but rather the harm to society, which he said was how the seriousness of the offense was quantified.

Morgan said the scheme May was involved in was one of many across the country in 2015 that ultimately cost TRICARE $2 billion, which he said had to be made up by moving money away from other military uses "to include facilities on other bases charged with treating our active duty men and women."

"Let's not take our eye off the ball," Morgan said. "That is the harm here to society. That's what speaks to the gravity of this. Not how much or how little money it took to be corrupted."

Morgan said the overall scheme was relatively simple and although May wasn't the ringleader, his participation was vital because to make the scheme work, someone had to sign off on the prescriptions, which he said the two who headed the conspiracy, Glenn Hudson and Derek Clifton, could not do.

"They needed a doctor," Morgan said.

One thing that set May apart from his co-defendants, Morgan said, were his efforts to cover up his involvement once the scheme came undone. Those efforts, he said, included stonewalling investigators, lying to the FBI and, when ordered to produce records of his prescriptions, withholding records, altering records and even fabricating records to make it appear there was a standard doctor-patient relationship when in truth, May actually knew only one of the people receiving the prescriptions he signed.

Following a half-hour recess, Baker returned to the courtroom and announced that, over the government's objection, she would grant a downward variance to 102 months in prison.

"This conspiracy really seems to be a group of friends who were all participating together and, for lack of a more artful way of saying it, trying to help each other out," Baker said. She added that in many fraud cases, the total amount of loss is pocketed by the perpetrators, but in the TRICARE fraud, much of the money went to the compounding pharmacy for the prescriptions that were sent out.

"Dr. May didn't pocket $4 million," she said. "I don't think there's any suggestion that he benefited to anywhere near the tune of $4 million. That doesn't negate the loss amount but in my view it does temper the loss amount."

But, Baker said, May's efforts to mislead investigators was problematic.

"Nobody has an obligation to cooperate with the government," Baker said. "Nobody has an obligation to talk to the FBI. But if you do, don't lie."

In addition to the prison term and order to pay $4,637,322.09 in restitution to TRICARE, May was ordered to serve three years on supervised release after he leaves prison. He was ordered to report to the designated Bureau of Prisons facility on June 12 by 2 p.m.

Investigations began across the country after TRICARE paid nearly $2 billion for compounded prescription drugs in 2015 alone, constituting an 18-fold increase over previous years. Losses from fraudulent prescriptions in Arkansas are estimated to have reached $12 million before TRICARE began cracking down on reimbursements.