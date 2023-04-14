Sanders signs bills aimed at enhancing appeal of state parks

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed 11 bills into law Thursday aimed at making the Arkansas' state parks more appealing to tourists.

At a bill signing ceremony at Pinnacle Mountain State Park, Sanders signed a set of bills that she said is part of a larger initiative to boost the state's tourism industry.

Among the bills the Republican governor signed Thursday is Senate Bill 464, which will give economic incentives for businesses near a select group of state parks in what the bill refers to as "Natural State Initiative Opportunity Zones."

First Gentleman Bryan Sanders, who heads an advisory council dedicated to promoting outdoor recreation, said the state has yet to determine the four state parks that will serve as the basis of the opportunity zones.

The law also will give income and sales tax credits for companies if they are operating a "tourism attraction project" near a state park. To be eligible for the tax credits, companies would have to make at least a $500,000 investment, or $250,000 in what the state deems a "high unemployment county."

Sanders also signed Senate Bill 472 into law, which will allow state parks to sell alcohol. State parks would have to request permission from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to sell alcohol or to contract with a third-party vendor to do so.

Bryan Sanders said the law will allow alcohol to be sold at large events at state parks and by state and privately owned restaurants. The law also will allow for the sale of alcohol in state parks that are in dry counties.

Sanders also signed a bill that will allow the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to maintain and repair trails without prior approval from the Division of Building Authority.

"It gets rid some of the unnecessary government burdens and red tape, allowing our state parks to do what they do best -- serve the people who visit them," Sanders said.

Sanders appointed her husband in January as chair of the Natural State Advisory Council to advise her on ways to promote outdoor recreation and tourism within the state.