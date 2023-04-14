Police beat: Sherwood man charged in robbery; Drugs, gun found in LR traffic stop

Sherwood man charged in robbery

Sherwood police on Wednesday arrested a man who they say told them he had a role in an armed robbery last week.

Officers interviewed Raylon Jackson, 18, of Sherwood on Wednesday afternoon about an aggravated robbery at an apartment at 3496 East Kiehl Avenue, according to an arrest report. A baby was in the apartment at the time, police say.

Jackson told police he was in the apartment when a second suspect was shot, but he refused to identify the other person, the report says. It says Jackson was seen on video running from the scene to a place where he ditched some of the evidence.

Jackson faces felony counts of aggravated residential burglary, tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension as well as a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a minor. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Thursday evening, an inmate roster showed.

Drugs, gun found in LR traffic stop

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man they say had drugs and a gun during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over Brian Flowers, 34, of Little Rock on Colonel Glenn Road around 4:45 p.m. because they saw his vehicle had highly tinted windows, according to an arrest report. The exact location of the arrest had been redacted by a Pulaski County jail employee.

A search of the vehicle located a pistol, suspected marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia, the report says.

Flowers faces felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, two drug possession counts and a drug paraphernalia count. He was being held Thursday in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond, the jail's inmate roster showed.