Sign-ups for jobless aid climb by 11,000

U.S. applications for jobless benefits rose to their highest level in more than a year but remain at relatively low levels despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and job market in its battle against inflation.

Jobless claims for the week ending April 8 rose by 11,000 to 239,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's the most since January of 2022 when 251,000 people filed for unemployment benefits, according to the agency.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week fluctuations, rose by 2,250 to 240,000. That's the most since November of 2021, according to the data.

Last week the Labor Department unveiled revised estimates of the number of weekly applications for jobless benefits under a new formula it is using to reflect seasonal adjustments. The new formula, which led to an increase in its weekly tally, is intended to more accurately capture seasonal patterns in job losses.

Applications for unemployment benefits are broadly seen reflective of the number of layoffs. The job market seems to be finally showing some signs of softening, more than a year after the Fed began an aggressive campaign to cool inflation by raising its benchmark borrowing rate nine times in about a year, from near zero at the start of the campaign.

America's employers added a solid 236,000 jobs in March, the Labor Department reported last week, suggesting the economy remains on solid footing despite the Fed's effort. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, just above the 53-year low of 3.4% set in January, according to the agency.

In its latest quarterly projections, the Fed predicts the unemployment rate will rise to 4.5% by year's end, a sizable increase historically associated with recessions.

Also last week, the Labor Department reported that U.S. job openings slipped to 9.9 million in February, the fewest since May 2021.

Some details from last week's Labor Department March jobs report raised the possibility that inflationary pressures are easing and that the Fed will soon be poised to pause its rate increases. Average hourly wages were up 4.2% from 12 months earlier, down sharply from a 4.6% year-over-year increase in February, according to the agency.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department said consumer prices climbed 5% in the year through March, down from 6% annually in February. That marked the slowest pace since May 2021. Consumer prices rose just 0.1% from February to March, down from 0.4% from January to February and the smallest increase since December.

However, prices are still rising fast enough to keep the Fed on track to raise interest rates at least once more in May.

Layoffs have been mounting in the technology sector, where many companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Twitter and DoorDash have all announced layoffs in recent months. Amazon and Facebook have each announced two sets of job cuts since November.

About 1.81 million people were receiving jobless aid the week that ended April 1, a decrease of 13,000 from the week before. That number is close to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Labor Department.