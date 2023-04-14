Slowdown in inflation at wholesale level lifts stocks

A rally Thursday on Wall Street lifted stocks to their highest level in almost two months after the latest sign that inflation continues to cool.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% after a federal report showed inflation at the wholesale level slowed last month by more than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1%, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 2% on the news.

Thursday's report showed prices paid to producers last month were 2.7% higher than a year earlier, the lowest inflation level there in more than two years. The hope on Wall Street is that lower inflation at the wholesale level will not only support profits for companies, but also flow through to lower consumer inflation. A day earlier, a separate report said inflation for consumers slowed to 5%.

Inflation and how high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to tame it have been at the center of Wall Street's struggles for more than a year. The Fed has raised rates at such a feverish pace that it's already slowed parts of the economy and caused strains to appear in the banking system.

A separate report Thursday said slightly more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, though the job market has remained resilient. A softening job market is expected to take more pressure off inflation. That plus the inflation reports underscored traders' expectations that the end is near for the Fed's rate increases.

Traders shaded some bets toward the Fed holding rates steady at it next meeting in May, though the majority still call for one more modest increase.

A less aggressive Fed helps larger tech stocks in particular because such high-growth stocks are seen as some of the most vulnerable to higher rates. Apple Inc. climbed 3.4% and Amazon.com Inc. jumped 4.7%. They were two of the biggest forces Thursday lifting the S&P 500.

High interest rates and still-high inflation are eating away at corporate profits, and the biggest U.S. companies are starting to tell investors how much they earned during the first three months of the year. Expectations are low, with forecasts calling for the sharpest drop in earnings since the pandemic was pummeling the economy in 2020.

Delta Air Lines Inc. slid 1.1% after flipping between gains and losses through the morning. The carrier reported weaker results for the latest quarter than expected, but also said customers still want to fly despite all the economy's challenges. The company predicted a bigger-than-expected profit for the second quarter.

Investors are likely to focus more on such forecasts than on the backwards-looking results of the past three months. Even though forecasts for 2023 earnings have come down a bit, "2023 consensus still looks optimistic if we are headed to a recession," equity strategist Savita Subramanian wrote in a BofA Global Research report.

Several of the biggest banks will report their results today, offering potentially more clues. One fear on Wall Street is that recent turmoil in the banking system will cause a pullback in lending, which in turn is expected to weaken the economy. The Fed's staff economists see such weakness potentially causing a mild recession later this year, the central bank said Wednesday.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs are more optimistic about the economy's prospects than many, forecasting only a 35% probability of a recession. But they also say prices in markets available now may mean not much upside is left.

The bond market has shown much more worry about a possible recession than the stock market, with traders betting the Fed will have to cut interest rates later this year to prop up the economy.

Treasury yields fell immediately after Thursday's weaker-than-expected reports, before paring losses and reversing through the morning. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.44% from 3.40% late Wednesday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other loans. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, was holding steady at 3.97%.

The bond market is likely looking for rate cuts, but the Fed likely has less room to lower them given the still-robust job market. Profit margins likely also have little room to rise further, potentially hampering stocks.

That leaves the possibility for further returns from stocks and bonds to be "not as stellar as one might expect," Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs' chief economist and head of global investment research, said in a report.

Overall Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 54.27 points to 4,146.22. The Dow rose 383.19 points to 34,029.69, and the Nasdaq jumped 236.93 points to 12,166.27.

Information for this article was contributed by Joe McDonald and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.

FILE - People are reflected on a glass window of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm on March 3, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after the Federal Reserve said its economists expect a "mild recession" this year.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

