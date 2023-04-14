Solar-powered storm siren installed

The Pulaski County Office of Emergency Management has installed its first solar-powered tornado siren in the county.

The siren, which replaced a previously damaged electric siren located in West Pulaski, is powered by a solar panel instead of connecting to an electric line or transformer for electricity. The solar panel draws energy from the sun to charge the siren's battery.

The county is considering adding more solar-powered sirens, said Madeline Roberts, spokesperson for the county.

"It's independently powered and doesn't have to connect to a power line or transformer like other tornado sirens do," she added. "It's more energy efficient and, even if the power goes out, it can still charge its battery."

The siren will also save the county about $250 a year, Roberts said.

The Office of Emergency Management is responsible for 33 tornado sirens in the unincorporated areas of Pulaski County.

The county partners with Goddard Enterprises to maintain the tornado sirens. In addition to being tested every Wednesday, the sirens are monitored daily and undergo advanced testing four times a year.