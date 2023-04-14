Springdale school bus, one other vehicle, involved in Sonora Road collision

SPRINGDALE -- No injuries were reported when a Springdale school bus carrying children was involved in an accident on Sonora Road early Friday morning.

According to information from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to 20199 Sonora Road at 7:56 a.m. on a report of a school bus accident.

Kelly Cantrell, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said a Springdale school bus and one other vehicle were involved in the accident. Cantrell said there were children on the school bus but no injuries were reported.

Messages left with the Springdale School District's communications office seeking additional information weren't immediately answered.