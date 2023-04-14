BASKETBALL

Stricklen to take over at Sylvan Hills

Shekinna Stricken is set to enter the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame today, but the Morrilton native was ushered into another realm Thursday when she was tabbed as Sylvan Hills High School's new girls head coach.

"I am excited about this opportunity," Stricklen said in a news release. "I am ready to take my knowledge and expertise to share with these girls and work hard as the Sylvan Hills girls head coach."

The 32-year-old is taking over for Shelley Davis, who is retiring after establishing a coaching career that spanned three decades. But Stricklen brings a plenty of accolades with her as she assumes the reigns from her former high school coach.

Stricklen was a McDonald's All-American and a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year at Morrilton before she put together an elaborate four-year run at the University of Tennessee. While playing under the late Pat Summitt, Stricklen again became an all-American and a three-time SEC regular season and tournament champion with the Lady Volunteers. She was also the league's player of the year as a junior in 2011.

Stricklen, who currently coaches the Sylvan Hills middle school girls basketball team, was later drafted No. 2 in the WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm and spent 10 seasons in the league where she finished with more than 2,200 points, 726 rebounds and 242 assists.

-- Erick Taylor

BOWLING

ASU goes for national title in Las Vegas

Arkansas State will begin play at the National Collegiate Bowling Championship this morning as the Red Wolves look to claim the program's first national title at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas.

No. 3 seed ASU will open against second-seeded Vanderbilt with top-seeded McKendree and No. 4 seed Nebraska on the other side of the bracket. The Red Wolves are a combined 8-4 against those programs this season -- 2-0 versus McKendree, 2-1 against Vanderbilt and 4-3 versus Nebraska.

The double-elimination bracket, using the Mega-Match format (traditional team game, 5-game Baker set and, if necessary, a best-of-seven Baker series), will start at 11 a.m. Central today and continue at 5 p.m.

The two teams that finish today with one loss will then face off at 11 a.m. Central on Saturday before the winner of that contest meets the victor of the winner's bracket in a best-of-seven Baker series at 8 p.m. Central on Saturday. The championship match will air nationally on ESPNU.

GOLF

UA women in 13th at SECs

The University of Arkansas moved up a spot to No. 13 on a tough scoring day at the SEC women's championships, and the Razorbacks will need a huge final round today to qualify for match play.

Arkansas shot a 24-over 312 on Thursday on the Legacy Course at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., and is at 42 over for the tournament, five shots ahead of Missouri for last place.

The Razorbacks are 19 shots behind the cut for eighth place, currently held by No. 21 Florida at 23 over.

No. 3 LSU turned in the day's best round, a 6-over 294 to surge into the lead at 10 over, three shots clear of No. 7 Auburn (+13), nine ahead of No. 4 South Carolina (+19) and 10 strokes ahead of Day 1 leader No. 19 Vanderbilt (+20) and No. 10 Texas A&M.

Senior Julia Gragg in the five position had the Razorbacks' top score of 4-over 76. Gragg had birdies on three of four holes to sit at 1 over through 10, but carded a triple bogey on the par 3 second hole before finishing up with seven consecutive pars.

Senior Kajal Mistry shot 5 over on Thursday and is tied for 37th place at 9 over with Arkansas junior Miriam Ayora, who had a 6 over. The other counting score was a 9 over from freshman Reagan Zibilski, who was a shot ahead of freshman Meghan Royal.

The top eight teams will be seeded for match play and medalist honors will be given following today's third round.

Arkansas will tee off from No. 10 at 8:20 a.m. today.

SOFTBALL

Williams Baptist swept in doubleheader

Williams Baptist was swept in a doubleheader by Stephens (Mo.) on Thursday, losing the first game 3-2 and the second game 12-4 in five innings in Columbia, Mo.

Kaylee Wolfe hit an RBI groundout in the third inning of the first game for the Eagles (18-22, 8-8 American Midwest Conference), cutting the Stars' lead to 2-1, but Stephens got the run back in the bottom of the inning. Alyssa Cordell reached on an error in the sixth inning, which allowed Megan Weiss to score. Angel Gilette started in the circle, allowing all 3 Stephens runs on 5 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts over 3 innings. Maddie Wallace allowed 3 hits with 1 strikeout in her 3 innings of relief.

The Eagles fell behind early in the second game, trailing 3-0 after the first inning, but Williams Baptist scored on an RBI double from Kennedy Johnson in the second. They then took a 4-3 lead in the third on RBI singles from Cordell and Karsen Overshine, who later scored on a wild pitch. But the lead did not last long, as the Stars scored four runs in the bottom of the third, then added a run in the fourth and four more in the fifth to force the run-rule victory.

Williams Baptist will face Columbia (Mo.) College in a doubleheader today beginning at 2 p.m. Central.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services