Superintendent keeps PBSD parents in loop

Junior high and high school students in the Pine Bluff School District will unite starting next school year, and parents across the district took the opportunity to ask the superintendent important questions in three parent meetings this week.

Jennifer Barbaree held meetings at Pine Bluff High School, Robert F. Morehead Middle School and Jack Robey Junior High School to update parents and other district patrons on plans to merge the student bodies. Barbaree in March announced Jack Robey, a feeder school to PBHS since 1986, would close due to high maintenance costs and Dollarway High students would join their counterparts at PBHS, as both schools have seen declining enrollments, resulting in lesser state funding.

Barbaree has also said the district cannot afford to continue operating nine campuses – a pre-kindergarten building, four elementaries, two junior high schools and two high schools – if the district is to exit state control.

"The group I'm saddest for is our 11th graders at Dollarway High School," Barbaree told parents at the Morehead campus, which has been a feeder school to Dollarway High. "This is not their choice, and it's not their fault."

Reminding parents that the PBSD will operate under one athletic and activity identity, the Pine Bluff Zebras, Barbaree said she asked the students to come up with ideas on how to commemorate the Dollarway Cardinal identity at graduation. The Dollarway School District was annexed into the PBSD in July 2021.

"It's not fair, but as an adult, it's my job to help kids understand that life isn't always fair," Barbaree said.

Niya Allen, a Dollarway High graduate who has a daughter in the 11th grade, said her daughter had "iffy feelings" about joining the PBHS students at first but is OK with merger now.

"Her concerns are with the safety of the school, the safety of the buildings in all," Allen said, asking Barbaree to tour the PBHS campus soon. "I don't want to move her because she's been a Cardinal forever, but my biggest concern was, were we going to move to Conway or was I going to leave her here?"

The cost to renovate the roof just to install a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Jack Robey is at least $12 million, according to Barbaree. The district's limited-authority board will likely ask patrons to increase the millage rates – 41.7 in the old PBSD zone and 40.8 in the old Dollarway zone – rather than just unify the rates in order to generate money toward completion of a new high school, which is expected to be built at the present PBHS campus. The board has not yet finalized the location.

The Dollarway High students' move won't necessarily leave their campus vacant.

Barbaree revealed she's leaning toward grouping seventh- and eighth-graders at the Morehead campus with ninth graders attending half of the Dollarway High campus, just across the street from Morehead on Fluker Avenue. Barbaree has left the door open to moving sixth-graders back to a secondary campus, which would likely move eighth-graders in with the ninth-graders, but she said district leaders are studying whether there's a cost benefit to doing so.

Presently each elementary school houses grades K-6, but Barbaree said she has also entertained the idea of building "grade bands," or assigning each entire grade level to a school. Carmen Bell, who has children in the second, seventh and 11th grades, sees benefits to that.

"The benefits I see is that those kids will be with their particular age groups," Bell said. "Right now, it's K-6. You have sixth-graders with kindergartners. Also, teachers can collaborate more."

Bell's 11th-grader also attends Dollarway but does not feel negatively about finishing as a Zebra, just as she did.

"He's just happy that he will still be with his classmates," Bell said. "I told him, when we were in school, we had over 500 in our class. He doesn't feel any ill will toward collaborating."

As Barbaree put it, the high schools are now married.

"If you and your spouse each have a home and you had to pick which home you are going to choose, in most cases both of you are going to choose the new house with nice things," she said.