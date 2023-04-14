Suspect in standoff with officers dies

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. — A man who opened fire at an Indiana apartment complex, shooting at officers during an hourslong overnight standoff, died early Thursday after being taken into custody, police said.

The man, who police said fired hundreds of rounds Wednesday night from a second-floor apartment in Kendallville, died while receiving medical treatment shortly after he was taken into custody about 6 a.m. by SWAT team members, said Sgt. Brian Walker with the Indiana State Police.

The man “ended up succumbing to his injuries while he was in the ambulance,” Walker told The (Kendallville) News-Sun.

Walker said he did not know the nature of the man’s injuries, that “they were not readily apparent.” He said no officers or members of the public were injured.