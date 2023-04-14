Makoto Shinkai is a rising star in the world of Japanese anime films. The director's last couple of movies have been released to critical acclaim and big box office sales (in Japan). His newest movie is simply titled, "Suzume."

The initial visuals released for the film before any of the trailers offered little clues about the story and themes, just showing a girl standing beside a door while holding a chair. Though, if his last couple of titles, "Your Name" and "Weathering With You" were any hint, the movie would be a coming-of-age story.

And that ended up being the case. The film follows a high school girl named Suzume (Nanoka Hara) who is suddenly pulled into a whirlwind adventure after meeting a college student named Sota (Hokuto Matsumura). Suzume meets Sota on the way to school one morning, and he asks her for directions to any local ruins.

She points him toward the only ruins nearby and later finds Sota there, struggling to close a door to another world called Ever After. When the door is open, a giant worm tries to escape into their world, falling upon the earth and causing devastating tremors. But only Suzume and Sota are able to see the worm.

Not long after they close the door and prevent a disaster, Suzume and Sota encounter a small white cat named Daijin (Ann Yamane). The mischievous creature turns out to be a god of sorts and curses Sota by turning him into a chair. He can still talk and move around, but he winds up reduced to the size of a child's seat, one Suzume had in her room.

So Suzume and Sota begin a cross-country journey, trying to track down Daijin (who becomes a social media sensation everywhere they go). Along the way, Suzume meets total strangers who all help the protagonist on her journey, be it a fruit delivery driver or a mother with two rowdy kids that need looking after.

It's this journey and these random characters that make for the best parts of "Suzume." They're all creative and feel like everyday ordinary people who just happen to come into contact with Suzume and help her on this abnormal quest. To them, she's just a mysterious girl carrying a little chair. Suzume can't talk about her mission, but they help her anyway, usually trading her labor for food and a roof over her head.

Every town Suzume and Sota visit has its own door that needs closing as the persistent evil worm keeps trying to break into their world. And that's a crisis on top of trying to track down Daijin to lift Sota's curse.

As they travel, the pair grow closer, learning more about each other. Suzume reveals her mother died when she was a child. And Sota, it turns out, is something called a Closer, a person destined to find these magical doors and shut each, locking them with a magic key he keeps around his neck. It runs in his family.

The story for "Suzume" only gets more convoluted from there, growing in its spectacle until the plot unravels by the end. And it's not the abstract elements that make for an uneven film. Anime is a medium often filled with wacky characters and world-breaking story lines. But like any other narrative, they need to be cohesive.

This is what makes "Suzume" such a question mark in terms of Shinkai's work. His latest movie winds up leaving more questions than answers. It's a film filled with creative ideas, and too many of them are left unaddressed by the time the credits roll.

"Suzume" feels like it had another 20-30 minutes of material tucked away that would have rounded out all of Shinkai's concepts, but it was trimmed to keep the running time at two hours, and the story suffered in the latter half as a result.

What makes this so baffling is the fact that "Weathering With You" kept its story pretty straightforward. And "Your Name" seemed to accomplish the same. So why did "Suzume" suffer so? Perhaps it was the result of dialing up the action or trying to cram too many ideas into one film. Either way, "Suzume" doesn't seem to be in the same ballpark as Shinkai's most recent works.

This is the danger of knocking balls out of the park in quick succession. Audiences come to expect the same result each time. And suddenly, when Shinkai hits a ground ball to get on first base, it seems like a step-down, which, of course, isn't fair to the director. "Suzume" is still a fun movie with cute moments. Its first half where Suzume and Sota are traveling, meeting random, kind souls along their quest, is amazing to watch.

"Suzume" is perhaps Shinkai's best work yet in terms of visuals. CoMix Wave Films really pushed the limits of what could be accomplished in everything from the Ever After to how natural the characters moved. But, as with previous works, the real standouts in Shinkai's movie are brief nature transitional shots that defy the realistic expectations of animation imitating life. These are things like leaves floating in a puddle or clouds moving through the sky.

On top of that, composer Kazuma Jinnouchi (working with a band called Radwimps) provided a stellar soundtrack that deserves awards on its own. The music and animation are the best parts of "Suzume," even when the ending comes apart.